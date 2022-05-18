Surprisingly, Zelensky gave a speech at the opening of the Cannes festival « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

By Pedro Fernández M – Télam – special envoy

With a strong political gesture towards Ukraine, with a live speech from his country by President Volodimir Zelenski that was broadcast on the screen of the Grand Lumier Theatere to repudiate the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022, the Cannes Film Festival opened its 75th edition on Tuesday.

Zelensky spoke of the freedom of cinema but also of the invasion led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the deaths, the evicted civilians, the torture, the displaced from the besieged cities and the subjugated sovereignty of his people.

“Like back then, today a battle for freedom is being waged,” Zelensky said, referring to the first Cannes festival, which was held in that city in southeastern France in 1946, just a year after World War II. .

In an address with several cinematographic references, the Ukrainian president mentioned Charles Chaplin and his film “The Great Dictator”, a satire against Nazism and Adolf Hitler.

“We need a new Chaplin to show that cinema is not silent”, he said and immediately wondered: Will he remain silent or will he raise his voice? Can the cinema stay out of this? and he concluded by stating that “the hatred will end up disappearing, the dictators will die”.

Before that surprise intervention that left the stalls of the largest Cannes auditorium frozen and marked the festival’s position regarding the war that is shaking Europe, the festival’s red carpet had returned to its usual shine after two years of pandemicwith repetitive flashes of silks, transparencies, crinoline dresses, jackets, bows, ties, jewels, ruffles and great personalities of French and world cinema.

With the Mediterranean Sea in the background, electronic pop music and DJs, film figures returned to Cannes this year to recapture the ceremony of cinema, the glamor and business of film entertainment, one of the wheels that makes the world turn.

american actress Julianne Moore, who was in charge of officially opening this edition of Cannes was one of the most requested on the catwalk for which she paraded with a low-cut black lace dress with a wide fall and a silver choker crowned by an emerald in the middle as an accessory.

The French-Argentine Berenice Bejóstar of the opening film “The Final Cut” and wife of its director Michel Hazanavicius, was another of the Croisette’s attractions in a sparkly fuchsia dress, fitted at the top, off the shoulders and finished off with a pair of pants , wearing her hair up with a bun and two silver hoops that simulated two feathers.

Nor did the very beautiful Eva Longoria go unnoticed, dressed in black transparencies and embroidered tulle, a black choker with a shiny stone, a dress with a train and her back in the air.

France’s Lea Seydoux who stars in David Cronenberg’s latest film “Crimes of the Future”, in competition for the Palme d’Or and where he leads the cast with Viggo Mortenesen, and a Rossy de Palma all dressed in black, with a very short skirt, jacket, and large glasses, who is the president of the jury of the Golden Chamber that awards the best first film of the entire contest, they also had their flashes, applause and smiles on the steps of the great Lumiere room, where the main events of the exhibition are held and developed the opening gala.

On the men’s side, a gray-haired Toni Servillo, the great Neapolitan actor known for “The Great Beauty”, with a jacket and bow, who comes to accompany the world premiere of the film “Esterno Notte”, by Marco Bellocchio about kidnapping and murder of former Italian premier Aldo Moro, and where he plays Pope Paul VI, and the immense Forrest Whitaker, who received the first ovation of the gala with the entire Lumiere theater standing up when receiving the Honorary Palme d’Or, were among the most prominent.

Also seen on the Croissette were French actor Vincent Lyndon, president of the Official Competition Jury, Franco-Algerian director Tony Gatlif, a popular figure in France, Marco Bellocchio, aged 82, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi and artistic director of the contest, one more figure in the universe of figures, Thierry Fremaux.

Inside the Lumiere theater, Whitaker attended the award first, of whom images of his innumerable and, in some cases, remarkable films were projected, which returned to Cannes 34 years later of having received the Best Actor Award for his great performance as the saxophonist Charly Parker in the film “Bird”, by Clint Eastwood.

Whitaker, who received the award from the president of the Festival, Pierre Lescure, who is leaving his post with this edition, stood up the entire Lumiere theater auditorium and thanked him for the distinction.

In this 75th edition, Cannes presents an interesting and diverse competition for the Palme d’Or, with several old acquaintances and filmmakers at the peak of their creativity such as the Nordic Ruben Ostlund, but also brings, as one of its brands, renowned figures linked to Hollywood.

The most notorious: Tom Cruise who arrives this Tuesday for the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”, 36 years after the prequel that launched him to world stardom, in a move also intended as a great launch pad for the film that will hit theaters around the world next week.

Also Tom Hanks, who stars as the controversial “Colonel” Tom Parker in the biopic “Elvis” about the singer who died in Memphis and revolutionized global culture with a “scandalous” and sensual pop that gave rise to rock, will be in Cannes.

Julianne Moore said the magic words “Cannes is open”, so that this 75th edition would be formally opened and then “The Final Cut” (or “Cupez”, its name in French) was screened, a black comedy about the shooting of a film low budget and the appearance of unexpected zombies, in a remake of a Japanese film, developed by Michel Hazanavicius, director of “The Artist”, with which he won the Oscar for Best Film in 2012 and which had its world premiere here in May 2011.