Surrenders himself to the “Chino” Police, lieutenant of the criminal organization headed by Carlos Cotto Cruz, alias “Wasa”

The Lieutenant Raul Negron Calderondirector of the Special Arrests and Extraditions Division of the Police Bureauindicated that Today, Pedro Alejandro Ocasio Hernández, known as “Chino”, who was number one on the list of the 12 most wanted fugitives in all of Puerto Rico, turned himself in to the authorities..

Negrón Calderón highlighted that Ocasio Hernández, 26 years old and known as “Chino” was a lieutenant of the criminal organization led by Carlos Cotto Cruz, known as “Wasa”, and who was arrested in May 2021 in an operation in the municipality of Orocovis.

An arrest warrant was pending against Ocasio Hernández for charges of murder, attempted murder and violations of the Arms Law issued on January 20, 2021, for allegedly killing Alexis Elijas Díaz, 45, and Jesús Elijas Crespo. , of 27, in a violent incident that occurred on December 4, 2020 on Las Delicias street in the La Marina sector in San Lorenzo. Ocasio Hernandez is being held on $2,550,000 bond.

The bodies of Elijas Díaz and Elijas Crespo were found inside a Honda Accord car.

“This person was a lieutenant of the Carlos Cotto Cruz organization in Caguas. This was a job that was carried out for several days, in which we carried out interventions with the organization of Cotto Cruz in the areas of Gurabo and Trujillo Alto. Because we substantially cut off the areas in which he could move, or to which he could escape, through arrests and other pressure mechanisms, Ocasio Hernández finally called us to tell us that he wanted to turn himself in at the San Juan Court. We already have this person in custody,” Negrón Calderón stressed.

Negrón Calderón added that Ocasio Hernández will soon be taken to the Court of Caguas, and if he does not pay the millionaire bail, he will be admitted to a penal institution during the judicial process against him. The officer declined to comment on whether additional arrests of members of the Cotto Cruz criminal organization remain so as not to affect ongoing investigations.

Cotto Cruz, the most wanted fugitive in Puerto Rico at the time of his arrest and who is in the custody of the federal government, was allegedly one of the leaders of the criminal organization Las FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cantera. The arrest warrant against Cotto Cruz was issued for the double murder for which Ocasio Hernández was also charged.

Photo provided by the Police of Pedro Alejandro Ocasio Hernández after being arrested. (Supplied)

Cotto Cruz was located and arrested at a residence located in the Gato de Orocovis neighborhood. At the time of his arrest, Cotto Cruz was seized with 10 kilos of cocaine, two kilos of heroin, marijuana, ammunition, chargers, a pistol modified to fire automatically and $260,000 in cash. He also seized a BMW automobile and a Harley Davidson motorboat.

At that time, the Police Commissioner, Colonel Antonio López Figueroa, stressed that Cotto Cruz was a “leader” within the drug trafficking organization known as “Las FARC” in San Juan. The organization was partially dismantled in 2019 after the arrest, by federal agents, of over 70 people allegedly linked to the criminal enterprise.