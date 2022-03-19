Surrogate babies stuck in Ukraine – Europe – International

Infants born from wombs for rent are being sheltered in hotels and underground metro stations amid bombing in Ukraine. Due to the closure of borders, the parents of these children have not been able to enter to look for them, much less take them out of the country to a safer place.



In Ukraine, surrogacy is a service provided by various companies as it is legal in the country. Unlike other places in Europe such as Germany or France, where the legal barriers are much more demanding.

Many parents who have not been able to gestate choose to do so on Ukrainian territory because prices are lower than in the United States.

According to a chronicle published by ‘The New York Times’, the belly for rent costs an average of 15,000 dollars (around 58,000 million pesos). In Ukraine, the minimum wage is around 3,500 dollars (13 million pesos per month).

How to reunite parents and children

However, the problem lies – or one of several problems – in that These newborn infants have not been able to meet with the parents who contracted this service.

Due to the closed borders, any foreigner who wants to enter Ukraine must request a special permit from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They also face having to return to countries where the national status of babies is not clear, since in most Western European countries those who paid the surrogacy are not recognized as the child’s parents.

This happened before when the borders were closed during the pandemic.

According to a report by the ‘BBC’ broadcaster on this phenomenon, published in the midst of strict quarantines in the pandemic, parents, being sperm donors, can be recognized as the parents of newborns. But for mothers it is necessary that, upon arrival in the country of residence, they go through the legal adoption process.

In the same report it was recognized that this service is common in the Eastern European country due to the levels of poverty in its population.

surrogate mothers

A reporter from ‘The New York Times’ spoke with one of the women who provided the surrogacy service. Her name is Anna, but her last name has remained anonymous in order to give her testimony.

“I really don’t want to abandon him, but I have two lives to save”explained the Ukrainian.

She means that she must find some way to save herself, the baby in her womb, and her nine-year-old son. In the midst of the war that began on February 24, her husband is one of the volunteer soldiers who have armed themselves to defend their country from the Russian onslaught.

The parents of the child she is carrying in the womb are from China, but have not been able to enter Ukraine due to the conflict.

“I hope that by the time I have to give birth the war will be over”he claimed.

