Surrogate babies trapped in Ukraine’s war | Univision World News

“Up to 200 candidates to be egg donors are examined daily and only 20% meet all the requirements in the physical and psychological health plan, age, availability of at least one child of their own and, of course, physical features. The main advantage of our database is that you yourself can choose your donor based on your photo, video and 3D image with the possibility of seeing the donor”, ​​we read on the BioTexCom website which, as we see, emphasizes that for gestation they only accept women who already have children previously, with the aim of guaranteeing, apparently, that they want to keep the creatures after childbirth.