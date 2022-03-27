Surrogate babies trapped in Ukraine’s war | Univision World News

kyiv, Ukraine.- A burly military man in his sixties greets us with an AK-47 in a neighborhood on the outskirts of kyiv. He accompanies us to the basement of a building, where eight women cradle, soothe and feed nearly thirty newborns.
Some of them tell him that their relatives have been trapped in their home regions by the Russian invasion and ask him for help to move them to the capital where, they believe, they will be safe. These nurses came here looking for better wages.
For caring for these babies who were delivered by Ukrainian women employed as surrogate mothers, they are paid three times what they would receive for caring for sick people in a public hospital in their country: about 1,000 dollars.
“With that money I can support my entire family, my two daughters and my parents. But I have them in Ovruch and I’m afraid something might happen to them. I haven’t seen them since February 21, when I started working here”, explains Antonina Efimovich.
“In the first days of the invasion they bombed near the hospital where the babies were and they decided to transfer them to this shelter. We live here with them, we sleep on those mattresses”, he explains, pointing to the cots that are located next to the dozens of cribs.
No matter how hard the nurses are and no matter how much they have learned to rock cribs in pairs, there is always a crying baby. “Of course we grow fond of them, we have been living with them for a month, they are like our children,” explains Efimovich, to whom Dr. Ihor Pechenga, the man who received us dressed as a soldier who is in charge of this company’s baby shelter BioTexcom and that he has been promised a three-bedroom apartment for his family.
Ukraine, a country with a large surrogate mother industry
Since legalizing it in 2002, Ukraine has become one of the countries with the largest surrogacy industry, after India, Nepal and Thailand banned it and the former Soviet republic assumed part of the demand.
Illegal in most European Union countries, thousands of families from its member states have come to its clinics over the last decade to purchase a baby for amounts ranging between 30,000 and 40,000 dollars -approximately half of its cost in the United States. Their birth mothers are paid about $17,000. The basic salary of teachers or health personnel in this country is about 420 dollars.
“Up to 200 candidates to be egg donors are examined daily and only 20% meet all the requirements in the physical and psychological health plan, age, availability of at least one child of their own and, of course, physical features. The main advantage of our database is that you yourself can choose your donor based on your photo, video and 3D image with the possibility of seeing the donor”, we read on the BioTexCom website which, as we see, emphasizes that for gestation they only accept women who already have children previously, with the aim of guaranteeing, apparently, that they want to keep the creatures after childbirth.
Babies who have not been collected by the war in Ukraine
But since the war began, there are dozens of babies who have not been picked up by their adoptive parents and who are cared for in shelters like this while we listen to the sky crackle from the bombing.
“Right now there are about 500 pregnant women through surrogacy in Ukraine who will give birth in the coming weeks and months. But we are creating logistics to take the babies to the border so they can pick them up there,” explains Ihor Pechenoga, a retired doctor with three specialties, who began working as a spokesperson for BioTexcom, the leading egg donation, assisted reproduction and, above all, , surrogate wombs from Ukraine.
Of the 2,500-3,000 babies conceived through so-called surrogate motherhood in Ukraine, more than half are made through the services provided by this corporation. In the opinion of Sergii Antonov, a Ukrainian lawyer specialized in this matter, as this business has increased, there are more and more cases of women denouncing exploitation and mistreatment during the gestation process. In an interview given to Al Jazzeraexplained that “there is still no real regulation of surrogacy in Ukraine, which favors two thirds of the industry operating illegally.”
After the Russian invasion, Ihor Pechenoga has also been appointed lieutenant colonel and is in charge of protecting the company’s headquarters, which has become a strategic place for the defense of kyiv since it is located on a hill just next to the front line.
“This is the second time I have gotten pregnant through surrogacy. I used to work in a metallurgical factory, but I didn’t earn enough to support my two daughters. So I think I’ll do it a third time and that’s it. With that we can have a better life”, explains Olesya in the hall of the BioTexCom headquarters.
She is 41 years old, she is in her 30th week of pregnancy and until she gives birth they have asked her to stay in kyiv due to the attacks that are taking place in her region. “Now I am alone in an apartment, but under normal circumstances 5 or 6 pregnant women would share it,” she explains, along with a family that has also come here fleeing the bombings. They stay in the same building where she was impregnated a few months ago. She now sports a huge belly and she spends her downtime with her two children, her husband and her two cats.
“In childbirth you have no contact with the baby. So I have not suffered any type of depression or sadness after the first motherhood by surrogacy”, concludes Olesya, who hopes to be able to reunite later with her daughters, her mother and her sister, who are waiting for her in Dnipro and who, she maintains, support her in this decision.
The phenomenon of surrogacy is rejected by the vast majority of human rights and feminist organizations in European societies, where it is considered a form of exploitation of women in situations of vulnerability by people with more resources. However, it is an increasingly normalized practice in Ukraine that, like other former Soviet republics, prioritizes policies aimed at individual enrichment over the common good.
For this reason, it also faces systemic corruption in all public and private spheres of its society, which has generated an entire business network dedicated to cleaning up black money and growing inequality among its population.
While the Russian invasion has already lasted more than a month, every day between two and three new babies born by surrogacy arrive at the facilities that this company has in various cities of Ukraine.
The image of the bombing of the Mariupol mother and child hospital flies over the heads of the nurses, the doctor and the pregnant women. “There is no safe place in Ukraine anymore. We do what we can, but how are we going to guarantee the safety of babies if we can’t even do it for our families”, regrets the receptionist of one of the centers of this company.