Surround Tesla in dynamite, outbreak goes viral – Electric

A video on one Tesla Model S of 2013 stuffed with dynamite and made to shine in the Finnish snow, it has abundantly exceeded one million views on Youtube in a few days from its publication. The highly spectacular images of the outbreak made the youtubers behind the channel internationally famous Pommijätkät, which is mainly concerned with destroying objects and seeing the effect it does.

The story behind this outbreak is very peculiar, and probably one of a kind, which is why some criticisms have come from the makers of the video. The owner of the car bought the car and was initially particularly happy with his choice. However, after a few hundred kilometers the Model S had several electrical failures, forcing it to be sent to the nearest Tesla workshop. Having noted the presence of serious battery problems, Tesla told him that the car would need a new battery pack, at a cost of 20,000 euros.

The details of the contract and the owner’s insurance are not known, but evidently the amount (all or part) of the ‘repair’ would not have been financially sustainable. So he picked up the car, and decided to make it available to Pommijätkät for a final punishment. By blowing up the car, the owner would have vented for the problems experienced with the car, and to this end the team that took care of the installation of the 30 kilos of dynamite he also put a in the driver’s seat mannequin with the features of Elon Musk. Finnish humor!

The blast was spectacular, as mentioned, and sent debris everywhere in the area. At the conclusion of the video, the team members are seen cleaning up the area; we hope that all the pieces have been recovered, avoiding damage to the surrounding nature. The video tells of a rare episode of unreliability, but also sheds light on a not insignificant detail: in electric cars a battery failure, if not covered by a full warranty, can really be a ‘bomb’ in the wallet.