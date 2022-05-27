Surrounded by faith and solidarity Saudy Rivera | shows

Clinging to her faith and with renewed hope, the journalist saudi rivera faces the recovery process of her husband Iván Rivera, who suffered a bleeding stroke on April 19.

The doctors have anticipated that you should prepare for a maximum of one year in this stage of recovery. The firefighter by profession, he currently receives occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy from his residence.

“I have a lot of faith that it will be sooner. He is doing whatever he has to do. The therapists are very dedicated to Iván and I am grateful. The family is full… There is no healthier and more effective therapy than being with the family, ”said Rivera about her husband.

Precisely, his daughters, Valeria and Valentina, have been key in the process.

“He wanted to be at home and he wanted to see the girls. Throughout the process, which lasted about a month, he had not seen the girls and when he saw them, I have to tell you that it has been medicine par excellence. It motivates him much more. The girls help us, they are attentive and he is very attentive to the girls, ”Saudy revealed to THE SPOKESPERSON.

The presenter of Nación Z (Mega TV), affirmed that her family has also been decisive.

“I have had to be strong in different scenarios. I think this has been the strongest test that has touched me. Be strong from the soul. I have done it. I have an extraordinary family that helped me disconnect from other responsibilities to dedicate myself solely and exclusively to Iván”, he added.

At the moment, the also businesswoman will remain in Puerto Rico and has no plans to move to the United States to continue her husband’s recovery, since she has “a battery” of doctors committed to her husband’s health.

“Help will always be there”

On the other hand, his friends and former co-workers, Jessica Serrano, Fernan Vélez, Leo Díaz and Julio Daniel Guzmán, better known as El JD, met yesterday at Sweet Gallery By Saudy for a fundraising activity to benefit Iván .

“In a situation like this we had to be here because of the love we have for them and we will always be there to support them,” said Vélez.

For her part, Serrano, Saudy’s friend for more than two decades, reiterated her love and support.

“I think that we stopped being the presenters or former presenters of Dando Candela a long time ago and now we are four friends. We keep in touch all the time and if something happens to one of us we are always in communication. The help is not now to give the screenshot. The help will always be there, if you have to come during the week, if you have to bake, if you have to do anything, we will be there”, Serrano pointed out.

On the other hand, both JD, Jessica and Fernan ruled out a television meeting or through some virtual means, to relive the times of Dando Candela. They ensure that the couples are still off camera like the good friends they continue to be.