surrounded by her private jets, Kylie Jenner attracts the wrath of environmentalists on Instagram

The young billionaire was pinned by fans concerned about the environment, after the publication of a photo on Instagram, Friday, July 15.

She is the most followed woman on Instagram. Kylie Jenner, who has nearly 358 million subscribers, however, drew the ire of many of her fans by posting a photo on the social network this Friday, July 15. The influencer appears there on the tarmac of an airport with her boyfriend Travis Scott, surrounded by their private jets. In caption: “Do you want to take yours or mine?” While some rejoiced in the comments, others were quick to react. At a time of global warming and the rising cost of living, some have taken this publication as a pure provocation. “Too much display of your wealth while others are barely surviving!”, Can we read, initially, in the comments.

Palm Springs

When asked which of the two private jets to take, several users of the social network revolted: “Perhaps not taking either one and reducing your carbon footprint?” Said one of them. them. And another to add: “What about the fight against climate change?”. Or: “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws when 1% can pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs”.

This last comment refers to the whirlwind getaway of Stormi and Wolf’s mother, who traveled to Palm Springs, California, last month for just 30 minutes. The latter was aboard her custom Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft, purchased in 2020 for a whopping $72.8 million, as reported by the DailyMail .

Not so green

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one being criticized for her private jet travel. This is particularly the case of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, very committed to the fight against global warming, pinned in December 2021 for having made a round trip from Miami to New York by private jet, on the same day. As such, comedian Joaquin Phoenix called on his colleagues to make the necessary sacrifices to save the planet during the 2020 Oscars. “We don’t need to take private jets to Palm Springs,” he said. A nod to Kylie?