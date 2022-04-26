Survey: Abinader, third president with the best approval

the dominican president Louis Abinader is the third best valued president in the world, only behind Narendra Modi (India) and Najib Bukele (El Salvador), according to the most recent study corresponding to the month of April by the pollster Consulta Mitofsky.

In the poll, Najib Bukele, president of El Salvador, heads the list as the best valued in the world with 83%; He is followed by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, with 77%; the third place is occupied by Louis Abinader with 66%; fourth place corresponds to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 63%; and the fifth, the recently sworn-in president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, with 61%.

In relation to the previous measurement, Abinader rose 1%, going from 65% to 66%, and Bukele increased 2%, going from 81% to 83%.

In last January’s survey published by Consulta Mitofsky, Abinader was in fourth place among the best valued leaders in the world, being surpassed by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who was in third place with 65%.

The sixth place is occupied by the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, with 58%; in seventh place is Ignazio Cassis, from Switzerland, with 57%; Italian Mario Draghi is in eighth place with 53% and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in ninth place with 51%.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/26/graphic-user-interface-graphic-23830ce7.jpg Study corresponding to the month of April by the pollster Consulta Mitofsky. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Women

Among the nine leaders with the highest approval in the world are two women. Xiomara Castro, who is in fifth place and Magdalena Andersson, sixth.

America

In the category of approval of leaders of America, President Abinader obtains second place, only surpassed by Bukele. In third place is Andrés Manuel López Obrador; in fourth Xiomara Castro; and tied for fifth are the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, with 47%, respectively.

In seventh place is the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, with 44%; in eighth the US president, Joe Biden, with 41%; He is followed by Justin Trudeau, from Canada, with 39% and Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua, with 38%.

Mitofsky explains that the leaders who have 60% or more of approval are considered outstanding, from 59% to 50% have a high rating, from 49% to 40% medium, from 39% to 30% low and less than 20% is considered in the very low range.

very low approval

In America, the presidents of Peru, Pedro Castillo (19%); from Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez (18%); from Argentina, Alberto Fernández (17%) and Nicolás Maduro (8%). Maduro was last measured in November 2021.