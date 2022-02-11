Survey on Japanese “All you can eat” restaurants in Rome and Milan: what Altroconsumo discovered

Different people and cultures now mix together in every context, first of all the kitchen. One of the most obvious examples is the widespread diffusion of Japanese restaurants throughout Italy that often present themselves with the formula “All You Can Eat”an offer that allows you to order all the dishes you you want it at a fixed price, often very advantageous. Many have wondered how it is possible to eat raw fish at such affordable prices, the answer lies in the sales volumes, but what role do quality and safety play in this context?

Other consumption He has made an analysis between the end of August and the beginning of September 2021 on 10 restaurants in the Capital and 10 Milanese restaurants in order to verify the safety and quality of both the dishes and the service. As regards the general hygiene of the premises (including bathrooms) all restaurants have at least good ratings. Also with regard to the service modalities they have been foundpositive reviews: the waiters wore, in fact, appropriate and clean clothing and a mask to cover the nose and mouth. However, there have been cases (2 in Milan, 3 in Rome) of operators handling food without wearing a protective mask.

They were also carried out tampons on tables and glasses for an evaluation of the hygiene of the workstation and of the dishes: 3 rejected in Milan, no insufficiency in Rome. Then we moved on to measuring the temperature of the dishes which, for a correct conservation should be around 10 ° C. In most of the rooms the measured temperature was above 20 ° C with a peak of 26.7 ° C in a restaurant in Milan. There is talk of dangerous temperatures that can favor the development of pathogenic microorganisms capable of affecting health.

In the end, some of the most classic dishes were analyzed in the laboratoryi from different points of view: the hygiene and safety of the dishes on the one hand and the balance between rice and fish on the other. sufficiency, a Milan to obtain a low rating were 7 out of 10. No dangerous microorganisms were detected such as Salmonella, but the presence of bacteria indicators of poor hygiene such as Staphylococci and Escherichia coli emerged. No problems were encountered, however, as regards the presence of mercury and histamine: all restaurants pass the test. As for the freshness of fish, Rome beats Milan.

In addition, it was evaluated in how many restaurants he was respected the right balance between rice and fish: the Lombard capital reaches a good result with a shortage of fish found only in 3 cases while in the capital 6 out of 10 restaurants offer a dish in which rice clearly prevails over fish (the most common recipes recommend about 15 g of fish over 20-25 g of rice).

Behaviors were also observed during the analysis aimed at limiting the infection from Covid-19. In 2 out of 10 cases in both cities the spacing of the tables was not respected. The results are serious relating to the mandatory control of the green pass at the entrance: in 3 out of 10 restaurants in Rome and in 4 out of 10 restaurants in the Milanese city the check was not carried out.