Survey Reveals the Number of Games Nintendo Switch Users Own and Many More Stats

A new and interesting compilation has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a survey of users of switch.

Specifically, Chris Brandrick of SwitchWeekly has surveyed nearly 5,000 owners of the console to know different statistics of the number of games and more. You can take a look at the extracted data below:

This chart shows the games owned by players each year: Switch users have an average of 35 games

In 2021, the average response was 20 games

Switch owners, on average, have 53% digital games

39% of respondents have Pokémon Arceus Legends and 50% of respondents have Metroid Dread

This graph shows the most played games in 2021:

Less than 5% of respondents have purchased a cloud version of a game on Switch

Of those less than 5%, 67% would buy a cloud game again, while 33% would not

42.3% of Switch gamers had played games from a region other than their own

58.2% of those people said it was to try a game that was not available in their own country

26.5% of those people said it was because a game was cheaper in another country

This chart represents the value they place on Switch Online:

Over 87% of respondents said discounted games appearing heavily on the eShop were a good thing

For those with Switch Online, online play (>80%) and legacy titles (69.2%) were the biggest draws

32.1% of Switch Online members surveyed purchased the Expansion Pack

Those who did not purchase the Expansion Pack cited expense, lack of additional games, and lack of interest in Nintendo’s library as reasons why they did not purchase it.

What did you think of the list of details? You can share it in the comments.

Source. Source.