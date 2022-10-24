Survey: which is the best streaming platform today

The streaming platforms they are at their best. We talk about services like Netflix, Prime Video, hbo max Y Disney Plus, such as some of the most popular and those with the most subscribers. Hence, the competition for content creation is increasingly ambitious in search of retaining as many subscribers as possible.

The launch of ambitious titles such as stranger things, Bridgerton Y Better Call Saul It was not enough to retain the more than 200 thousand subscribers who abandoned the service at the beginning of this year. Days ago, the company founded by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph confirmed that between the months of July and September of this year, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new users.

Bridgerton premiered its second season in March

From July to this part, Netflix made a strong commitment to original content that ranges from The Sandmanthe fantasy series based on the graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, going through the romantic drama wounded hearts (Purple Hearts), which remained for several weeks in the Top 10 most viewed.

In the month of July they also premiered Persuasion, the period film starring Dakota Johnson and based on the literary classic by Jane Austen. also premiered the gray man (The Gray Man), the impressive action bet of the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Last month it hit the platform Blonde, the film inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas. Despite the efforts of the platform, none of these premieres managed to dazzle the critics or the fans.

In the case of hbo max, this service has the particularity of having the ambitious productions of HBO, as well as a large part of the catalog of Warner Bros., which allows it to include major blockbuster releases in its service. In terms of series, it is where it stands out the most with productions such as euphoria, Succession, Hacks, The White Lotus and more recently House of the Dragon.

The house of the dragon is positioned as one of the great successes of the year

In its premiere, the prequel to game of Thrones monopolized more than 29 million views, which was increasing chapter by chapter. Added to this is the quality of the staging, the scripts and the cast of each of these productions, which are nothing like what other platforms offer.

For its part, although Prime Video does not usually have as much success with its original productions, in recent times it has redoubled the bet with productions such as Outer Range, night sky, TheBoys Y The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This last title, which aired between September and October 2022, far exceeded the expectations of fans, while becoming one of the most expensive series on the small screen, with a projection of 1 billion dollars.

The Rings of Power surprised with its spectacular staging

And finally there is Disney Plus, one of the platforms with the largest number of subscribers worldwide and that continues to add original productions like never before. Perhaps the big difference with the others is the possession of a catalog that could be considered more “niche”, since it has all the productions of Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Animation, among others. Also, in Latin America, its content is divided between Disney Plus and Star Plus.

In recent months he surprised with the premieres Andorone of the new fictions of the Star Wars universe, as well as with She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe. They also joined Thor: Love and Thunderand the expected Hocus Pocus 2.

The new heroine of the MCU added comedy overtones to her show

Although each of these services has its particularities and is aimed at audiences looking for different types of content, from what to see we ask you which do you think is the best streaming platform.