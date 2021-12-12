Survive the Night Escape into the night, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed

A doctor is forced to operate on one of the criminals taken hostage to save his life.

Rai 4 proposes today the film entitled Survive the Night Escape into the night. It is a drama genre film with thriller and action atmospheres.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2020 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes.

Survive the Night Escape into the night film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Matt Eskandari. Main protagonists are Frank And Rich Clark interpreted respectively by Bruce Willis And Chad Michael Murray. Also in the cast Jessica Abrams in the role of Rachel Clark.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Columbus in the state of Georgia.

The production is of the Emmett / Furla / Oasis Films (EFO Films) in collaboration with SSS Entertainment And Grindstone Entertainment Group.

The original title is Survive the Night. The film never made it to US theaters but was released on demand starting May 22, 2020.

Survive the Night Escape into the night – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 4

The plot has as its protagonist a doctor held hostage, Rich, along with his family members from two runaway criminals. When the brother Matthias is seriously injured during a robbery that ended tragically, Jamie follows the doctor Rich up to home.

He wants to force the surgeon to attend Matthias before the unpredictable can happen, that is the death of man. Once in the house, the criminal takes the doctor’s wife and daughter hostage. Immediately order the doctor to operate on his brother and try to save his life, otherwise he will kill his family members.

There is only one hope of surviving for Rich and he is the father Frank. It is a retired former sheriff with whom, however Rich never had a good relationship. We are faced with a situation that turns out to be a real game of massacre. Nobody is safe.

Final spoiler

Be Rich that Frank they will have to try to collaborate with each other by taking advantage of their courage. This is the only way to be able to reverse the situation and save one’s life.

Survive the Night Escape into the Night – the full cast

