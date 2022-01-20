“Survived floating in the waves for 24 hours”

The story – Folau was whitewashing his home on the island of Atata when his brother and nephew warned him of the tsunami. In an instant the waves overwhelmed them and the water was everywhere. While his brother sought help, he and a niece climbed a tree. “I am disabled, I walk very badly, a child walks better than me,” said the carpenter, telling his story on a local radio.

When the waves subsided they decided to get off the tree, but just at that moment another wave overwhelmed them and dragged them into the open sea. At that point they had no holds, it was seven in the evening and it was pitch dark. Lisala and her niece floated, carried by the current, calling each other. “At one point from the shore I heard my son shouting my name,” the man said, adding that he had decided not to answer him knowing that he would risk his life to save him.

So he looked for a trunk to hold onto, thinking that at least, if he died, his family would recover the body. Instead with his makeshift vehicle he managed to get to another island, Toketoke, where he saw a police patrol boat, took a rag and started shaking it but was unable to show himself. He then decided to try to move to yet another island, Polo’a, where – from 10 in the morning – he arrived around 18 in the evening.

“I screamed for help but there was no one. I thought of my niece who had been wiped out, while I was able to survive,” he said. At 9 pm he managed to get to Sopu, where he staggered along the paved road and was rescued by a car.

The Guardian, who reported his story, was unable to establish what happened to the carpenter’s brother and nephews. However, only three people were confirmed dead following the tsunami that engulfed the archipelago and none of Atata.