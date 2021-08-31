Orlando Bloom stunned his followers by telling on Instagram the accident he was victim of and which could have cost him his life. The actor de The Lord of the Rings he survived a fall from the third floor that risked paralysis (and death) in 1998. “I am grateful every day to be able to use my arms and legs,” he writes.

A sensational fall almost cost Orlando Bloom his life, according to the same Hollywood actor. It was 1998 and Bloom risked big in an accident that he decided to tell his fans on social media. “This is me with my torso in 1998, roughly 3 months after I fell from the third floor and broke my spine, barely escaping death and paralysis,” Bloom said on Instagram.

“Everyday I am grateful that I can use my legs and arms and to be able to push the limits (now with more confidence) “, wrote Orlando Bloom as a caption that portrays him wearing a bust in 1998. Obviously, the 44-year-old’s post attracted comments from many followers, including the one of his girlfriend Katy Perry andex wife Miranda Kerr who wrote to him “I’m proud of you”.

Orlando Bloom news: survived the fall from the third floor

“When I was twenty I fell out of the third floor window and broke my back. For four days they said that I would no longer walk, but then I miraculously recovered “, Orlando Bloom said some time ago at the The Guardian. An incredible story that has left millions of fans astonished and that has perhaps reopened a big wound also in Orlando Bloom.