Survivor Mexico: Javier Ceriani lowered his shorts to celebrate with his tribe

After the departure of Tefi Valenzuela, the Halcón tribe was left at a great disadvantage against the Jaguares in Survivor Mexicobecause I only had nine members vs. 11It should be noted that Carlos Guerrero reported that a new contestant will soon enter the green team.

that affectation didn’t stop Javier Ceriani from winning a skull in the group immunity challenge, His particular celebration caught the attention of colleagues, viewers and the driver, as memes even emerged. Y is that the show host lowered his shorts and showed his bare butt.

The spontaneity of Ceriani’s gesture sparked laughter, as he had won a skull for his team and celebrated it in a particular way “I did not know that celebration, Ceriani”, Warrior mentioned.

These were some of the memes that emerged, it should be noted that Internet users they even made jokes about his pronunciation, since instead of saying “Jaguares”, he says it as “Jaguares”. On the other hand, he was mistaken in naming his partner Yusef.

In the previous week, Ceriani was the one chosen to go into exile was Javier Ceriani while on the computer Jaguar they selected Katherine. It should be noted that the presenter complained that he received few foods as a “reward”.

In the previous season, this punishment consisted of spending the night outside the camp; but in the current edition, the contestants must be away from the other companions almost all week.

“With 6 votes for CATALINA and 8 for CERIANI, both go to the exile camp until the day of the COUNCIL. #InmunidadSurvivor”, could be read on the official Instagram account of Survivor Mexico.

They both had to go into the jungle and were guided with a small instructable to find a chest with resources. “Why are we punished if we are the toughest?”Ceriani mentioned as they dug in the dirt to find it.

To the surprise of the contestants, the reward only contained a sack with beans and another with rice.

“Just a little white beans and another rice, as always, misery”, mentioned the show host; For her part, Cata said that she had been glad to find the trunk, but she had immediately felt deep disappointment.

In addition to being forced to remain in exile, these contestants are already directly in the Extinction Game, it should be noted that this dynamic is exclusive to Fridays. In this day, the nominees must duel and whoever is the loser will definitely leave the competition.

On this June 24, the eliminated was Italivi. Many viewers of Survivor pointed out that the model was not good at activities, She was surprised when she was nominated for the game of extinction because she argued that if she was injured it was because she had awarded 2 points.

While both tribes were choosing who would go into exile on the June 23 broadcast, Tefi Valenzuela asked for the floor and announced his departure.

“I want to tell you that in life I have learned to know when enough is enough, the people who are here really endure things that on the screen they cannot imagine, the strongest sun you can imagine, cold, rain at night, diarrhea, vomiting, not eating for days, facing you to spend your little energy the next day in competitions and these are things that were already beginning to affect my health, it makes me very sad but I think that for me the experience in Survivor was enough and I must give up, withdraw from the program, “he mentioned.

