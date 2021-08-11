Survivor of the Manchester bombing, she dies of depression

A wound that has never healed. Her dad found her dead in the bedroom of his home in Finchfield, a suburb of Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, last month. Eve Aston, 20, suffered from depression and post traumatic stress disorder since, in March 2017, he had attended ariana grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, which ended in a suicide attack in which 23 people died, including the bomber.

Officially, the cause of his death is still unknown but, as Eve’s mother, Amanda Aston, wrote, “the Manchester attack had its weight”.

Since then, Eve had problems sleeping and had become hypersensitive to loud noises.

Per Birmingham Mail, Amanda Aston (who on a page of GoFundMe is raising money for the girl’s funeral) explained that the daughter had always been a “cheerful soul”, extroverted, surrounded by friends and with a great sense of humor. Ariana Grande was her idol: “She had gone to the concert with her father Andrew. He knew every single note of all the songs.”

Eve began to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder after the attack on the Manchester Arena: she was on the other side of the room from where the bomb was detonated. Eve had returned to the scene to lay a bouquet of flowers in memory of the victims. She continued to be terribly saddened by what had happened and witnessed. Then depression has “taken over”, as mom explained.

Eve dreamed of working in the car industry, but had struggled to find a job precisely because of depression. Mom explains that in the last two weeks “she seemed to have returned to her old self” and had lost a lot of weight. “We’re heartbroken, it’s like a bad dream. He has left such a big hole, that no one can believe it yet.

