Survivor-The Martian film plot cast Matt Damon

Not just for addicted science fiction nerds. There is on TV tonight Survivor-The Martian by Ridley Scott, with a stunningly beautiful solitaire Matt Damon. The appointment is up Italy 1 at 21.20, prime time. Look at it and you will find out why we are around the western martian. And because the protagonist is really lonely …

Tonight on TV there is Survivor-The Martian: box office record and 7 Oscar nominations

Survivor-The Martian landed in theaters in October 2015. It grossed $ 630 million worldwide. Even more. The tenth collection of 2015 (in just two months …). Then came the Golden Globes won for Best Comedy and for the protagonist. And the 7 Oscar nominations 2016. And what a nomination! Best Film, Lead Actor, Non-Original Screenplay. And scenography, special effects, sound and sound editing.

The Martian cast: truly stellar

The duration is also epic. 130 minutes, but don’t be scared. You will not look at your watch even by mistake. And then there’s the cast. Matt Damon will be alone on screen for 80% of the story, but he’s in great company. Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig. Michael Peña, Sean Bean, Mackenzie Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover, Jeff Daniels…

Plot and characters

We are on Mars. Mark Watney (Damon), on a mission to the red planet, is believed dead by the rest of the crew during a storm. As a result, they leave and he stays. Left, abandoned, on the planet.

While from Earth and his colleagues try to “recover” it, Watney “organizes”. The next mission is expected to arrive 4 years later. But food and water, what others have left while fleeing, are enough for 41 days. How to do? How to survive? The astronaut becomes a kind of Old West “settler” on Mars. He starts looking for water on a planet where there is none, in order to cultivate a Martian garden and eat. All while NASA, having received his message, organizes a new mission. Objective, to recover “the Martian”. It will be his crew who will come back to bring him home. Will they make it?

The collaboration of NASA

The script of Survivor-The Martian is co-signed by NASA. The film is based on the book Man from Mars by Andy Weir. The author wrote it in 2010, self-publishing it on his website. The success was such that it was the readers themselves who asked and obtained that the book be published in paper form.

When Hollywood decided to turn it into a film, the request for scientific advice immediately started. Due, because all productions portraying men and offices of the American space agency must obtain permission. And also demonstrate the seriousness of the project and its veracity.

The script sent to Mars

Survivor-The Martian went further. On December 5, 2014, the first page of the script was inserted into the Orion, a spacecraft in NASA’s plans to be used for the exploration of Mars. Not only. The film was screened aboard the International Space Station on September 19, 2015, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Mistakes of Survivor-The Martian

However, some errors were found. James L. Green, division director for planetary sciences, called it “reasonably realistic,” but the colors would not be those of the Mart atmosphereAnd. Furthermore also i twenty would be “exaggerated” for reasons of spectacle. Temperatures (reaching -62 degrees) are instead more “human”.

Cultivating a vegetable garden on Mars? Likely

Regarding the possibility of growing a Martian garden, Michael Shara, curator of the division of physical sciences at the American Museum of Natural History, said: “We could probably grow something on Mars.”

Mars in the Valley of the Moon

50 pages of the final version of the script (later by Oscar) is signed by NASA scientists. Everything we see Matt Damon doing on Mars is “true”. Likely. Possible. The only thing that is fictitious is the planet. The film was shot in Budapest, in the largest and above all tallest soundstage in the world. The effect of the tracking shots on the red deserts of Mars is in fact “spatial” … The natural locations are in Jordan. In Wadi Rum, the Valley of the Moon …

Add that the costume designer said he mixed the real NASA suits with Buzz Lightyear’s. Toy Story. Instead, it was NASA that put its ok on the name given to the meeting in which, in the film, the rescue mission is decided: Project Elrond. The quote, in this case, is from The Lord of the Rings. And it is a tribute from space scientists to Sean Bean, protagonist of both films …

The mythical joke is: “Salvation is only 225 million kilometers away”… You understand why Survivor-The Martian it is really not to be missed. Whether you like science fiction or not, whether you are a nerd or not …

