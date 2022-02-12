Survivor – The Martian, Sebastian Stan Recalls Shooting The Martian Storm | Cinema

during the press promotion of Pam & Tommytook part in the famous Hot Hones format, an occasion during which he was also able to remember the experience he had withthe 2015 film directed by Ridley Scott in which he starred opposite Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain.

Sebastian Stan focused on filming the spectacular scene of the Martian storm, the one we see at the beginning of the film following which Mark Watney is then given up for dead on the red planet.

The star interpreter of the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe says:

Ridley Scott is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and the amazing thing about that scene is that he shot it with 10 cameras. In the video village where he sat following on the monitors … he was there with 3D glasses and had 5 TVs, one for each camera, on which to control the scene. We were shooting in the middle of this storm which was really a simulated storm, and because of that, you felt like you were literally in the middle of it. A truly incredibly immersive experience that he shot with so many different camera angles so that you are 100% in the scene. I thought something like this would never happen to me again.

It so happens that we at BadTaste visited the set of Survivor – The Martian just on the day when, in the gigantic sound stage of Korda Studios, Sebastian Stan and co. they were working on that spectacular scene from Ridley Scott’s feature film. In our travel diary of the set visit we wrote:

We set foot on the set by means of an opening in the fabric – then during the various interviews we would have discovered something quite obvious, which was that it was a giant green screen at least twenty meters high – and we suddenly find ourselves in the Martian night. […] Considering the 6,000 square meters of Stage 6, I suspect that the diameter is a few tens of meters. To illuminate the artificial night, a diffuser placed high above our heads. And by above I mean something like “On top of a 5-storey building”. We are placed about ten meters on the left side of Ridley Scott’s position and we try to understand who are the actors who are resting in front of us […] The scene they are about to shoot is extremely important: it is the passage in which Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is reported missing and dead after the furious Martian storm.

