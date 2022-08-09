Survivor’s pension: Court recognizes a mother of an irregular migrant – Courts – Justice

The Supreme Court of Justice issued an important ruling on the requirements to deliver a survivor’s pension when it comes to people who migrated irregularly to other countries such as United States and sent remittances to their relatives in Colombia.

The high court said that the issue of remittances is crucial because migrants are in a situation of special vulnerability that “noor may constitute a justification for depriving it of recognition and enjoy their human rights.

Remittances are not only a transfer of money, but also constitute an important income for many family groups

“Remittances are not just a transfer of money, but remittances in this country constitute an important income for many family groups. Economic dependence never has to be absolute. Even if there are resources on the part of the parents, one can speak of dependency because the absence of that income from the children is substantial for support,” said Judge Ana María Muñoz of the Labor Decongestion Chamber of the high court.

The Court ruled on a lawsuit filed by Aura Elena Escobar Vélez, from Amalfi, Antioquia, against Protección SA, requesting recognition and payment of the survivors’ pension for the death of her son on January 30, 2016.

His son, Carlos Andrés Loaiza Escobar emigrated, according to what he said, “due to the economic situation in the country and in favor of a better future for him and his mother, where he was illegally”, working as a snow plow on the streets. of Baltimore, in the United States. And the maintenance of the home depended on his work, since he sent money for the rent, the market and the servicesyes

The woman pointed out in the lawsuit that after the death (due to an accident while working) of her son she was left in a precarious state, that she did not have a fixed income and alleged that her son contributed 133.71 weeks throughout his working life, of which 50 They corresponded to the three years prior to death, until June 2015, the month in which he left Colombia.

The vulnerability of migrants

Labor rights arise from the quality of the worker and this occurs ‘regardless of their immigration status’

When studying the case, the Supreme Court of Justice said that this case “exemplifies that of millions of Colombians who migrate to the United States for work reasons and who position this country as the main destination for this purpose.”

“This is an increasingly growing trend that continues from the first wave of migration between 1963-1973 to the present. The Inter-American Court has affirmed regarding the legal status and rights of undocumented migrants, that labor rights arise from the quality of the worker and this occurs ‘regardless of their migratory status,’” says the ruling.

“Migrant workers in an irregular situation are more vulnerable to discriminationto face barriers in obtaining jobs, to have problems communicating in the language of the country of destination and to little recognition of their skills and abilities,” the decision adds.

There are situations in which regularization mechanisms are difficult or impossible to access for this population

According to the Court, in these cases the “patterns of abuse and exploitation of those who do not have immigration documents are normalized, mainly due to the fear of deportation that limits them to going to the competent authorities when their labor rights are violated. ”.

And he stressed that “there are situations in which regularization mechanisms are difficult or impossible to access for this population. This occurs when foreign persons do not have the documents required by the national authorities at this time. order or because it is impossible for them to comply with the requirements imposed by the regulations in order to adjust their situation.

The high court said that remittances help alleviate poverty and improve the living conditions of people in vulnerable situations and, in particular, of older adults who have less capacity to earn income for themselves.

“His loss and, in the specific case, the impossibility of receiving the payment sent by his son, will imply that Mrs. Aura Elena Escobar Vélez will see her income affected and with it the satisfaction of basic subsistence needs,” the Court stated. rule in favor of the woman.

