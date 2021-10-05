Susan Sarandon turns 75

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) – The final scene of “Thelma” and Louise is unforgettable: while on the run from the police, the two friends drive a Ford Thunderbird against a cliff in the Grand Canyon.

For Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, the lead actresses in director Ridley Scott’s road movie (“Blade Runner”), it was a career peak 30 years ago.

Feminist road movie

“It was revolutionary at the time for two women who were not enemies and just had fun on screen together,” Sarandon said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last June, after taking a look at the shoot three decades ago. Feminist Road was a huge box office hit and set new standards in 1991 with strong female roles.

Sarandon, who turns 75 on Monday 4 October, and Davis, who is 10 years his junior, celebrated their 30th anniversary in style in June. The two Academy Award winners screened the film in Los Angeles. Proceeds from the campaign went to a grocery store and the nonprofit Davis Foundation, which works to increase the influence of women in the film and television industry.

Commitment to human rights

In addition to his film career, Sarandon is now often in the spotlight as an activist. List this request on her Twitter page: “Mother, activist, actress”. Mother of three children (grandmother since 2014) and ultra-liberal democrat for years she has been fighting against the death penalty, for the right to abortion and for universal health insurance. In the US presidential campaign, she clearly sided with Bernie Sanders. He is often present at protests.

He also loves taking a stand in his film roles. In 2019, the euthanasia drama “Blackbird” celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. He plays a terminally ill person who decides to end his life. This decision creates tension with her daughters, who are played by Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska. Sarandon said at the film’s premiere that he supports the right to “die with dignity without his family being charged with murder.” “It’s an individual decision and it has to be legal and monitored.”

It was one of his biggest moments in Hollywood 25 years ago. After four Oscar nominations, including “Thelma and Louise” and “The Client,” Sarandon won the Best Actress Oscar in 1996 with then-partner Tim Robbins. In the death penalty drama “Dead Man Walking” she played a nun who takes care of the killer (Sean Penn) before execution.

“Images of the horror rock show”

Loading... Advertisements

With co-star Robbins, who was twelve years younger than him and the father of their children Jack and Miles, Sarandon was together for more than 20 years without a marriage certificate until separation in 2009. Mother Susan Abigail Tomalin owes the her first film role to her first husband, Chris Sarandon. In 1968, a young literature student accompanied her husband on a pre-call to New York. The young actress was left empty-handed at the audition, and was instead hired to play a rebellious daughter in the social drama “Joe.”

Sarandon owes his big screen debut to a nervous Janet on “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. In 1974, in a cult musical about an alien creature, she plays a shy girl who ends up in a haunted castle.

French director Louis Malle made her famous around the world in the 1970s with his films “Pretty Baby” and “Atlantic City”. In 1985 she gave birth to a daughter, Eva, of the Italian director Franco Amore. She met Tim Robbins in 1988 while filming the baseball comedy “Annie’s Men”.

on Twitter

The character actress also makes money from light comedies. In Tammy – Voll Abfahren (2014), she takes a strange journey as her grandmother while under the influence of alcohol with her granddaughter (Melissa McCarthy). In 2017, she starred with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell in the women’s comedy “Bad Moms 2”.

At age 75, Sarandon plans to make another appearance with his daughter Eva Amore (“California”), whom he emulates as an actress. In the 2022 musical drama Monarch, Sarandon is expected to play a famous country singer whose family life is plagued with intrigue and secrets. Amurri will play the singer in flashbacks at a young age. The mother and daughter had already made comedies such as “Grouupies Forever” (2002) and “Der Chaos-Dad” (2012).

When American People magazine asked her about her love life, Sarandon said in August that she enjoyed spending time with her children. The star sarcastically said dating during the Covid pandemic isn’t perfect. Sarandon said: You want an adventurous person, be it a man or a woman, as a travel companion. And what about a love relationship? It may be too late in life for that, the actress said. He’s “always optimistic,” but he doesn’t try desperately.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211003-99-460016 / 4