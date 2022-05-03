Susan Sarandon will be DC’s new supervillain

It seems that no one can resist superhero movies. The latest signing has been Suan Sarandon, who will be a supervillain in ‘Blue Beetle’, the new superhero movie from DC Films, replacing Sharon Stone, who had previously been selected for the character.

Within the DC release calendar, ‘Blue Beetle’ is presented as a rather enigmatic project. Regardless of the fact that its titular protagonist is more or less unknown, the fact is that Warner Bros., Discovery and DC Films have not given many details about the film, although they have already set a theatrical release date: December 18. August 2023, less than a month after ‘The Flash’, his previous project, hits the big screen. It is reasonable to assume that ‘Blue Beetle’ will be delayed sooner or later (if the same does not happen with ‘The Flash’, a film cursed by the postponements and the problems of its protagonist Ezra Miller with the law), but the fact is that there seems to be a firm determination that ‘Blue Beetle’ be released in theaters and not on the HBO Max platform, as originally speculated and that in fact will happen with other titles from the production company such as ‘Batgirl’ or ‘Black Canary’.

Before Susan Sarandon was confirmed as the villain of ‘Blue Beetle’, weeks of negotiations have passed with Sharon Stone (who was already the opponent of a DC film as reviled as Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’), with whom she did not agree. reached an agreement. Sarandon, who is 75 years old, who won the Oscar in 1995 for ‘Death Penalty’, directed by her then-husband, Tim Robbins, and who has been nominated four other times, will play Victoria Kord, a character specifically created for the movie: There is no Victoria Kord in the comics, though her last name is fairly well known to fans of the Blue Beetle stories, as the first incarnation of the hero was named Ted Kord. In fact, the Blue Beetle from the upcoming DC movie will actually be the third incarnation of the superhero we saw in the comics, Jaime Reyes. Reyes will be played by Xolo Maridueña (seen in ‘Cobra Kai’), a Mexican-American teenager who made his debut as DC Films’ first Latino superhero.

Along with Sarandon, the producers of ‘Blue Beetle’ have also confirmed the incorporation of Raoul Max Trujillo as a secondary villain who would collaborate with Victoria Kord: It will be Carapax, the Indestructible Man. The relationship that would unite them has not transpired, but Sarandon’s presence stands out in the midst of an almost entirely Latino cast: along with Maridueña and Trujillo we find Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobeda and Bruna Marquezine. The director, Ángel Manuel Soto (Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico), and the screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will also be Latino.

According to the comics, Jaime Reyes is a teenager who one day discovers an alien beetle, the Blue Beetle. This attaches to his spine and causes him to gain armor together with greater speed and strength, and the ability to create weapons and shields out of thin air, Green Lantern style. In the comics, Blue Beetle has become a member of the Justice League, so it remains to be seen how he fits into the DC Universe, which, based on the changes in the Warner Bros. Discovery board, would like to be more cohesive. .

No details of Sarandon’s Victoria Kord’s relationship with Ted Kord have emerged, but it appears that the original Blue Beetle has been gendered so Sarandon can act as a villain.