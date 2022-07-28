Susana Abaitua: “The silence about ETA in the Basque Country has existed even in families without taboos like mine”

From a mother dancer, ‘Patria’ settled her in the interpretation and ‘El comensal’, another story about ETA, reaffirmed her

From a dancer mother, an actress daughter has ended up coming out. Being an actress was an unconscious dream, I fantasized about movies and relived them in my room, but I didn’t sit my parents on the sofa to watch me act. I remember when I found out that it was a job and that I could study drama. I have always been afraid that they would think that I wanted to be an actress to be famous, so I said that I was going to do dramatic art so that they would take me seriously. Having a mother in the art world helps to be taken seriously? My parents asked me to study, but something unstoppable came out. The good part was the empathy because my mother set up a dance school when it was not well seen to dance as a woman. But she has always controlled that I study. He ended up having a daughter focused on a social project. I do not understand the projects that are made to cover. Yes, it can make a beautiful love story, of course, but I think there is a responsibility from the mainstream, especially towards adolescents. We have to be real and not everything is a parade of models, so we empathize more. And yes, I like movies and social series, but I don’t like pamphlets. euphoria is the best example. We must stop talking about feminism, homosexuality or racism and integrate these discourses so that they begin to be active. That is why you have changed your feminist discourse from combative to more consensual? That comes with age, but for all of us feminism has been new and we have learned from it. At first I only thought about fighting and confronting myself and now I try to understand and not judge. Now I defend all kinds of situations, even those who say ‘neither machismo nor feminism’ because I think it’s a bitch that they haven’t understood the concept. We can’t judge each other all the time. Your latest projects have focused on the Basque Country and ETA, how does someone born in that environment deal with it? In my case it is a matter of direct empathy and understanding silence, which is real. It’s like opening a melon because we started to be more prepared to talk because there was something taboo. I remember attacks like the one against Fernando Buesa, which was very close to my school, and when I was little, I was constantly afraid in Spain that there would be a bomb. Is it still a taboo subject in the Basque Country? Yes, even growing up in a family where everything is talked about without taboos like mine. But the silence has existed until I asked.

Is there a danger that it will be forgotten? There are many adolescents who do not even identify Miguel Ángel Blanco. That is why it is very important to continue showing these stories and those of many other families. Because there is the risk of returning and that everything ends up turned into a circle. Memory is important, not to repeat the same mistakes, in this and in other things. I’ll give you an example: drugs. Parents who grew up in the 80’s have educated us that you can do whatever you want while being aware that many of their friends died for it. Now the new generations no longer have a fucking idea and it’s easier for it to happen again. That’s why it’s important to tell. In Homeland you were accused of whitewashing terrorism and being fascists. They have come to us from both sides. If both sides are bothered a little, it is that it is being done well. I also think that each one has had their personal experience, each town is a story. I think it’s good that people give their opinion if it’s worth the dialogue. But there was fear of how that would be received in the Basque Country I wasn’t so worried because I knew we were telling the story of two families in a conflict that has done a lot of damage to this country, whatever side you’re on. The vertigo was from being the first so mainstream and that scared me more. But the reception was very good, which surprised me. Now that you can turn down projects, how much has working on the phone and in a hamburger restaurant helped you to be aware of the privilege? It’s just that I said no because I knew what I wanted even when I had less work and I was at an age where I could afford to have a hamburger. I have always said no because of values ​​and because I know what career I want to build and I go towards it. Why do you hate social networks? I am more and more disconnected because the better I am in the profession and in my life, the more I realize that networks are useless. Look at Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence or Kristen Stewart, they are young and none of them have networks. What does it matter to you if I have a partner or the life I lead. In your case you are also very critical of filters and their consequences There is a part of me that screams freedom, but it is that you will always be more beautiful with a filter and there are girls going into depression because of it. I’m still older and I don’t understand what’s new, but I think it’s not good that our imperfections change us. People no longer look in the mirror, they look in stories with filters, that horrifies me because it is a danger. Now that you’re fully immersed in the mainstream, how do you deal with the repercussion that the projects have now? In my case at the moment I have not had a crazy fame, I have earned respect as an actress that has covered my ego. I would not like to have a phenomenon like lite either The Money Heist If I lose my privacy. I hope it doesn’t happen to me, I want my projects to work, but success is very hard. That we only see the good.