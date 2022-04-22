Susana Aguilar: She is Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter who inherited all her beauty | PHOTOS

Until a few weeks ago, Susan Aguilar He was the least known member of the Aguilar Dynasty, however, little by little he has been gaining relevance thanks to the incredible physical resemblance he has with his grandmother, Wild flowerhence Majo Aguilar’s sister She has already been named the most beautiful of her entire talented family.

As mentioned before, Susan Aguilar She was very little known because, contrary to the majority of her family, chose to develop completely away from the spotlighthowever, through his social networks he has shown a little of his passions and what his lifestyle is like, so this time we will tell you everything we know about the most beautiful granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar.

Susana Aguilar is about to turn 28 years old. Photo: IG:

susana_aguilar

Susana Aguilar Carrillo is the full name of Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter, her parents are Antonio Aguilar Jr. and Susana Carrillowas born on June 7, 1994 and her twin sister is Majo Aguilar, who has managed to stand out in the artistic medium by his own means.

Like her sister Majo, Susan Aguilar He had some brief appearances on television with his parents and grandparents, however, it is unknown what is the reason why he decided not to follow the path towards the artistic environment when he grew up.

Susana Aguilar and Antonio Aguilar Jr. have a very close relationship. Photo: IG:

susana_aguilar

As far as is known, Susana Aguilar lives in the famous Rancho “El Soyate”which is located in Zacatecas and has been owned by the Aguilar Dynasty for several decades, at the moment, nor it is known precisely what Susana does or what is the career I study.

Thanks to the publications Susan Aguilar on Instagram it has been known that she is passionate about art, travel and nature, in addition, he takes every opportunity to express his admiration for David Bowiehas also revealed that he regularly attends concerts by bands he likes, such as Coldplay.

Susana Aguilar is Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter who most resembles her. Photo: IG:

susana_aguilar

Susan Aguilar has also shown that He has a great relationship with his father Antonio Aguilar Jr. Well, on a recurring basis, he shares photos with him, in addition, it can also be seen that he has accompanied him to different presentations where they continue with the family legacy.

It is worth mentioning that the photos with her sister Majo are also very frequent, which proves the great connection between the two, however, she also has some postcards with her cousins Aneliz, Leonardo and Angelawith whom he gets along very well because he has spent practically his entire life with them.

Susana Aguilar has preferred to stay away from the spotlight. Photo: IG:

susana_aguilar

Until a few months ago, Susan Aguilar He only had a few followers on his Instagram profile, however, little by little he has been increasing his popularity on networks and until the cut of this writing accumulates a little more than 35 thousand followers.

Despite its growing popularity, Susan Aguilar has not shown intentions to join the show business, venture into the world of music or become an influencer, however, the followers of the Aguilar dynasty He has been asked to post more information about his life, as there has been a lot of interest in it.

Susana Aguilar has dazzled by her beauty. Photo: IG:

susana_aguilar

