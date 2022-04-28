Entertainment

Susana Dosamantes breaks the silence about her state of health

Last April 21, Henry Rubio, son from Susana Dosamantesconfirmed through a statement that the actress have pancreatic cancer. the too mom from Pauline Rubio face a challenge in your life, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancerwas read in the statement sent to the magazine ‘Who’.

The statement confirmed that Susana is being treated at the Mount Sinai Medical Centerfrom Miami. Her relatives have faith that she will overcome this health problem, like the warrior she has always been, so they are focused on being by her side and keeping an eye on everything she needs.

“His children, his grandchildren and his family are united and focused on his recovery. We have full confidence in the medical body both from Mexico and from Miami, which has extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer”narrated.

Later, Pati Chapoy shared an audio of WhatsApp sent by the beloved actress, who break the silence about his health: “I’ll let you know how everything is going; I’m doing my check up, my husband too. But you know that here one has to confess if you’re going to have surgery for hemorrhoids or adenoids. I’ll keep you informed, there I’m in check ups because I’m very cautioussaid.

Susana Dosamantes talks about her health after suffering from pancreatic cancer

Susana Dosamantes even took the opportunity to talk about her former sons-in-law, colate Y Gerardo “Jerry” Bazua: “A lot to tell you dear, that the children (referring to Paulina’s exes) are doing their excesses as always, taking advantage of the fact that Pau takes out a book, they take out a book”He had a good sense of humor.

Susana Dosamantes has pancreatic cancer

