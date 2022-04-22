Susana Dosamantes is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Susana Dosamantes She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as was announced by the actress’s own family through a statement shared with the Mexican magazine Whose. This message comes weeks after the first rumors about the health of the mother of Pauline Rubio. In the message, it is detailed that, for the 74-year-old star, it was of the utmost importance to talk about his situation so as not to leave room for speculation and false reports.

©@paulinarubio Paulina Rubio and Susana Dosamantes

According to the information provided to the publication, Dosamantes is undergoing his treatment in Miami, Florida, specifically at the Mount Sinai Medical Center. Her closest circle, like her two children, Paulina and Enrique, as well as her grandchildren, have faith that she will emerge victorious from this battle, in addition to revealing that at the moment the entire family is focused on the recovery of Dosamantes, as well as in your needs.

©GettyImages Paulina Rubio and her mother with Andrea Nicolás and Eros at the last Lo Nuestro Award ceremony

“His children, his grandchildren and his family are united and focused on his recovery. We have full confidence in the medical staff both in Mexico and in Miami, which has extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer”, Susana Dosamantes’ loved ones expressed to the aforementioned media. The family also asked for respect and privacy in the face of the delicate moment they are experiencing. “We ask our colleagues in the press, in the most attentive way, the respect that this type of situation deserves, avoiding false and unnecessary speculation.”

According to the publication, the soap opera actress remains “calm and optimistic” in the face of the medical diagnosis, in addition to facing the situation with “a good sense of humor and with the certainty that everything will turn out well.”