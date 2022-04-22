Susana Dosamantes is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Paulina Rubio and her mother Susana Dosamantes in February 2022. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

The first actress Susana Dosamantes faces a delicate moment in her life, as she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her family reported in a statement.

In the message, the mother of Paulina and Enrique Rubio is sure that with the love of those closest to her and with the support of the doctors who treat her at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida, she will succeed.

“His children, his grandchildren and his family are united and focused on his recovery. We have full confidence in the medical staff of both Mexico and Miami, which has extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer,” said the circle. close to the 74-year-old artist.

Susana Dosamantes in the 1970 film ‘Río Lobo’, directed by Howard Hawks in which she played the character of María Carmen. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Together, Susana’s family requested that they be allowed to experience this process as calmly as possible. “We ask our colleagues in the press, in the most attentive way, the respect that this type of situation deserves, avoiding false and unnecessary speculation.”

The news comes just at the beginning of the tour that La Chica Dorada performs with Alejandra Guzmán in the United States, of which a concert was canceled this Wednesday, so now it is speculated that this would be the reason.

Susana Dosamantes debuted in the seventh art in 1968 with the film swirl of passionslater joined the theater and television, where he participated in several melodramas, the most recent being If they let usremake of Woman’s look.

