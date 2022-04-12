Susana González announces that she is leaving television after starring in Mi Fortuna es Amarte

After starring in ‘Mi Fortuna es Amarte’ with David Zepeda, susana gonzalez He announced in the program ‘Hoy’ that he wants to get away from the screens.

Of course, it will only be temporary, as indicated by the famous woman in an interview for the morning of Televisa, a program in which she also announced her reasons for such a decision.

Susana explained that after finishing the successful project, she wants to let her image rest because she has read comments about other fellow actors in which they do not explain why they are going to be in the soap opera on the television station.

“I give myself a break and I give the public a break, because I think it’s also important, because then they say: ‘Oh again, this actor, this actress,’ I mean, everyone manages their career as they want, but I do I think it’s important to cleanse yourself from the public’s mind.” Indian.

Susana gives her reasons for moving away from the screen:

The actress commented that she always seeks to give herself that break, so it is then common to talk about her “return to soap operas”, after those periods of time in which she is absent but in reality it is in order to rest her image , “Between one project and another I give myself a break, small, not so much, that is, there are times when they say: ‘It’s his return’, no, I’ve never left”, he explained.

Finally, Susana told what she will do now that she will be temporarily retiring, “(take advantage of the time) to nurture yourself with new experiences to think about what the next step will be, to take care of your things, that is, there are very important things that you have to do”, concluded.