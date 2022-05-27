Susana Pérez’s birthday: she reaches 70





The beloved Cuban actress Susana Pérez, celebrated this May 25, her 70th birthday. The Cuban diva has many reasons for the celebration and one of them is her return to the theater in Miami with the play “And what have you done?”.

Pérez remains one of the most beloved artists on the island and in South Florida, where she has lived for several years. It is precisely there that she has launched herself as a businesswoman, but she has also continued acting, which is what she is most passionate about.

“Happy birthday today and always Su. May health and happiness carry you forever, as you deserve. I want you good. You crybaby. The last one, my favorite”, wrote the Miami-based actress, Rachel Cruz.

Another artist, but from Cuba, Tahimí Alvariño dedicated some heartfelt words to Susana Pérez. “Happy birthday my sister. Always wishing you the best in the world. Love you ”, she specified in networks.

Susana Perez from Miami

Pérez, since she settled in the United States, feels like a fighter for “the freedom of Cuba.” Graduated from the Cuban Television Actors Training School, Susana will always be the eternal “Charito” of the Cuban soap opera “Sol de Batey”, among other notable performances.

She is also the mother of actor Roberto San Martín and since 2008 she has lived in Miami, United States, where she is one of the most active voices in exile against the Díaz-Canel government.

Precisely, her son Roberto was one of the first to congratulate her on social networks. “This is my favorite photo in the world. In this photo I am happy as I have been every second by your side. Even when I’ve been sad, you’ve made me happy. Today this beauty of a woman turns 70 and I am happy that she is fulfilling them, ”she wrote.

“Today is a day to celebrate you. To remind you how beautiful you are, have been and always will be, because your beauty is from the soul and that does not age. I love you mommy. Today and always. See you soon. Happy birthday,” she added.

Related