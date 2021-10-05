Susanna Garuti tells ‘How women will become free’

BASSANI LIBRARY – Thursday 7 October 2021 at 6 pm in the auditorium hall (via Grosoli 42 Barco – Ferrara)





Sara Susanna Garuti with his book ‘How women will become free’, to open Thursday 7 October 2021 at 6 pm, the review of ‘Afternoons of author’ in the auditorium of the Bassani di Barco municipal library (via Grosoli 42, Ferrara). He will talk with the author Anna Quarzi.

THE CARD (by the organizers)

The volume narrates the life, militancy and political commitment of the journalist Rina Melli (Ferrara 1882-Pavia 1958), and her newspaper Eva (1901-1903), the first socialist propaganda periodical designed exclusively for women. Activist of the Socialist Party of Ferrara and trade unionist in the years of agrarian strikes between the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century, organizer of laborers’ leagues, Rina Melli won a leading role for the great contribution she gave to the cause of socialism. Rina Melli collaborated with various newspapers including il Popolo by Cesare Battisti and La Difesa delle Lavoratrici, founded by Anna Kuliscioff. To her intense propaganda activity and as a lecturer, she joined Eva, “the newspaper of the women of the people” as she liked to call it, a newspaper for the education of women to class struggle, to proletarian organization and for the conquests of the world of work. . Rina Melli was undoubtedly among those “new women”, often forgotten by history, who bravely faced female emancipation, with passion and perseverance, voted to change society for a better future.

Admission subject to availability (with green pass and mask)

Info: tel. 0532797418-414, email info.bassani@comune.fe.it

The complete program of cultural events of the Ferrara municipal libraries on the page: http://archibiblio.comune.fe.it









