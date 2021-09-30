Susanne Bier Lifetime Achievement Award from the EFA

Susanne Bier she was the first female director to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a European Film Award.

For this and many other reasons, the European Film Academy awards the European Contribution to World Cinema Award to Susanne Bier for her extraordinary dedication to cinema.

After studying in Israel, the UK and Denmark, Danish director, screenwriter and producer Susanne Bier made her debut with Freud Leaving Home, the story of a Jewish woman who at the age of 25 still lives in Stockholm with her parents. In 1991 the film received the Dragon Award in Gothenburg, a nomination for the Swedish Guldbagge Awards, and Danish actress Ghita Nørby was awarded Best Supporting Actress at the 1992 European Film Awards.

In 1993, his short film Letter To Jonas earned her the first in a series of Danish Robert Awards, including Best Picture for the acclaimed Danish comedy The One and Only in 2000.

He then directed Open Hearts, film adhering to the Dogma manifesto, with Sonja Richter, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Mads Mikkelsen, a story about the consequences of a terrible car accident that leaves a man paralyzed from the neck down. In 2002 the film received the FIPRESCI Award in Toronto and the Robert Audience Award.

His next film, BROTHERS, the story of two very different brothers and the effects of war on their psyche, won the 2005 Sundance Audience Award and garnered eight nominations at the European Film Awards. AFTER THE WEDDING, with Mads Mikkelsen as the director of an Indian orphanage, he received two European Film Awards nominations in 2006, Best Foreign Film Oscar nomination and ten Robert Award nominations.

In a better world, the story of two provincial Danish families whose lives intertwine, with Mikael Persbrandt, Trine Dyrholm, and Ulrich Thomsen, earned Bier the Best Director award at the 2011 European Film Awards, as well as an Oscar and Golden nomination. Globes and the Robert Awards for actress Trine Dyrholm.

The romantic comedy Love is All You Need, starring Trine Dyrholm and Pierce Brosnan as two wounded souls who fall in love in extraordinary circumstances during a stay in Southern Italy, was presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 and won the European Comedy award at the 2013 European Film Awards.

In 2014, Susanne Bier directed A Mad Passion, a French-American drama starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, followed by the Danish drama Second Chance, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

In 2016, Susanne Bier directed her first TV series, the acclaimed miniseries The Night Manager, based on the novel by John le Carré and starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. The series earned her the Emmy Award for Best Director of a Miniseries.

He later directed the Netflix horror movie Bird Box, with Sandra Bullock protagonist. At the moment the film is the second most viewed Netflix original ever.

Last year, he achieved great success with the HBO miniseries The Undoing, with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and is expected in 2022 the first season of The First Lady, a Showtime drama series that chronicles the life of American first ladies, starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson and Kiefer Sutherland.

Susanne Bier will be the guest of honor at the 34th European Film Awards ceremony on 11 December in Berlin.