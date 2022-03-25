Susely Morfa, the ‘millionaire’ psychologist from the Summit of the Americas, is the new head of the PCC in Matanzas

Susely Morfaformer first secretary of the Union of Young Communists (UJC), was appointed head of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in Matanzasone of the most important provinces from the economic point of view of Cuba, where the resort of Varadero is located.

This was announced by the Provincial Government of People’s Power in Matanzas through its Facebook wall, in a concise note where it was added that Liván Izquierdo Alonso, the official in charge until now, “will assume new responsibilities in the ranks of the Party” .

Morfa became famous at the 2015 Summit of the Americas, held in Panamawhen his discomposed face defending the Cuban regime during an act of repudiation at that event went around the world, as well as the epithets of “rats” with which he described the opponents and exiles who attended some forums of the hemispheric meeting.

After his attendance as part of the Havana delegation, She was later nicknamed the “millionaire psychologist of Panama”, after assuring a Miami journalist that she had paid for the trip with her salary., something impossible for any Cuban, even a high-ranking official. Likewise, he stated that Cubans were “rich.”

In 2020, the official website of the city of Matanzas presented Morfa as in charge of “attending to the political-ideological sphere” of the local PCC. For this reason, since then it was considered that she was going to be assigned to positions of greater responsibility.

The official studied Psychology at the University of Cienfuegos. She is a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power for the municipality of Rodas, in the same province, and a member of the Council of State since 2018. She was re-elected as a deputy in 2019 and will hold that position until 2023.

Morfa’s appointment occurred during a partisan ceremony presided over by Miguel Díaz-Canelwho headed the balance of the local PCC on Thursday, in which the results of the management of the authorities in the previous year were commented.