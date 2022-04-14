Suspect arrested in Brooklyn subway attack

A man wanted in an attack on a Brooklyn subway train that left 10 people wounded by gunshots was arrested Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

“Frank Robert James had nowhere to run or hide and is now in the custody of the NYPD. The work of our detectives is second to none and the dedication of our patrol officers is endless,” he wrote in a message on networks. social Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Frank Robert James had nowhere else to run or hide — and is now in NYPD custody. The work of our detectives is second to none and the dedication of our patrol officers is never ending. pic.twitter.com/uOXliUvoJ7 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 13, 2022

Frank R. James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan following information provided by the public.

The call to ‘Crime Stoppers’ indicated that the suspect was at a McDonald’s in lower Manhattan. Police officers went to the scene but did not find him. They went out and patrolling the surrounding streets located James at the corner of St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Video obtained by NY1 shows the arrest being made by police.

Video obtained by NY1 shows the arrest made by NYPD in the subway shooting case Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HR2CjXhtes — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) April 13, 2022

James was charged with a federal terrorism offense, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace announced.

James is charged in Tuesday’s attack in which five people were in critical condition after the morning shooting, but all 10 shooting victims were expected to survive.

The charge against him carries a sentence of up to life in prison and refers to terrorist or other violent attacks on public transportation systems. There is no indication that James had links to terrorist organizations, international or otherwise, and the motive remains unclear, Peace said.

Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly linked to the violence. On Wednesday morning, authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting himself.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old denounced the United States as a racist place awash in violence and lashed out at New York Mayor Eric Adams.