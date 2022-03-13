Suspect charged with cocaine overdose of Florida cadets

Broward County Police (BSO) have arrested a suspect connected to six college students who overdosed on cocaine that was mixed with fentanyl at a Wilton Manors home on Thursday.

Seven people were found to be in various states of overdose and all were taken to area hospitals with varying symptoms, including a woman, a BSO spokesman said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus, was charged with trafficking cocaine under 200 grams and breaking and entering a vacant home, according to court documents filed Saturday. The charge is a first degree felony.

According to the detectives in charge of the case, Casseus sold the cocaine to the students, four of them, cadets of the United States Military Academy West Point.

What the arrest report says

According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Broward County Drug Task Force detectives obtained the cell phone number of the suspected drug dealer who supplied the narcotics to the victims.

On Friday, an undercover detective with the task force contacted Casseus by phone. Through text chats and phone calls, detectives say Casseus agreed to sell them seven and a half grams of cocaine for $1,000.

Casseus and the undercover detective agreed to complete the transaction in the parking lot at 1800 S. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, according to the arrest report.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday, at that location, Casseus completed the narcotics transaction, which detectives say was recorded on audio and video, with the undercover detective buying 43 grams of cocaine for $1,000, according to the report. of the arrest, and confirmed that the analysis that was made to the substance was positive for cocaine.

After the sale, task force detectives watched Casseus until he went to 2501 N. Ocean Dr. in Hollywood, where, at 6:35 pm Friday, he was arrested.

The report says that Casseus was found with $600 of the money in the front left pocket of his pants. The cell phone he used to communicate with the undercover detective and one of the overdose victims was in his right hand.

Casseus remains in the Broward County Jail on $50,000 bond on the drug charge.

In April 2021, the defendant had been arrested in Coral Springs, accused of carrying a concealed weapon.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details become available.

