Suspect in discovery of a woman’s torso in Aguadilla left Puerto Rico

The Police Bureau confirmed today, Thursday, that the suspect in the death of a woman whose torso was found in Aguadilla on Tuesday he left Puerto Rico for a United States jurisdiction.

“We only know that he arrived in Orlando (Florida) and now we are in the process of verifying if he remains there or if he left on another flight on a stopover,” detailed the lieutenant colonel Robert Rivera-Miranda in a telephone interview with The new day.

The assistant commissioner of Criminal Investigations of the Police indicated that one of the possible destinations of Daunta Head53, could be Chicago, Illinois, where he hails from.

“It is confirmed that he left the country,” Rivera Miranda commented earlier in a radio interview (WKAQ – 580 AM) “He had practically left once the torso appeared. We managed to confirm that when we were working on the situation, he was already addressing…”.

Several federal agencies are assisting local authorities in the search for the 53-year-old man, who arrived in Puerto Rico three months ago, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Marshals Service ( US Marshals) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“He is now officially our suspect, we have him in time and space, we have him located. We have put together a series of evidence, all circumstantial, but very solid, so that if, at some point there is any filing, to be able to sustain and achieve a conviction at the end of the road”, Rivera Miranda pointed out.

The victim is a 43-year-old Puerto Rican from Aguadilla, confirmed the lieutenant colonel. He indicated that they will wait for the corroboration of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) to confirm the identity of the victim.

The ICF, through its press spokesperson, Betty Riveraconfirmed to this newspaper that The analysis of the case could take a week due to its complexity and the need to carry out additional expert tests. The identification of the victim must be made by DNA.

At the moment, the type of relationship that Head had with the victim remains under investigation. At the moment, it has not been possible to establish if the two had a romantic relationship.

Daunta Head was described by police as a black man, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 225 pounds. (Supplied)

On Tuesday, the administration of the Casa del Peregrino – a non-profit institution for the homeless – found the woman’s torso, inside a suitcase, when they entered to verify if the resident was inside the apartment. .

A day later, the police reported that found other body parts of the woman, inside several bags in a vacant lot located between two buildings in front of the Aguadilla Postal Service Office.

Head has an extensive criminal record in his hometown of Chicago for burglary, burglary and other crimes. He arrived in Puerto Rico in February, but it is still unclear what brought him to the island.

The suspect has black skin, brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 225 pounds. The last time anyone saw him, the man was wearing long blue jeans and a short-sleeved white t-shirt with letters that said “No problem.”

If you have seen him or have details that may lead to his whereabouts, you can confidentially call the Police at (787) 343-2020 or (787) 891-3800.