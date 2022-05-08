Suspect in New York subway shooting charged with terror attack

A federal grand jury has indicted Frank James, the suspect in the early April shooting on the New York subway system, of a terrorist attack on a public transportation system, local media reported Saturday night.

James, 62, was also charged with felony discharging a firearm during a violent crime for the 33 shots he fired in a subway car on April 12.

If the suspect is convicted of the most serious charge, that of terrorist attack, he will face life in prison, while the other charge carries a maximum sentence of life and a minimum of 10 years.

The attacker released two smoke bombs and began shooting indiscriminately at occupants of a subway car passing through Brooklyn during the morning commute rush hour.

There were no deaths, but ten people suffered gunshot wounds and another thirteen had to be treated for various injuries or intoxications caused during the event, which sowed chaos and paralyzed the city’s subway system.

James was arrested a day after the attack and has remained in police custody ever since, after a short court hearing in which he was denied bail.

His motives are unknown, but the defendant had a YouTub channel in which he spread conspiracy theories and racial hatred, and had been arrested nine times in New York between 1992 and 1998 and another three times in neighboring New Jersey.