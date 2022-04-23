Suspect in Washington shooting that wounded 4 is dead, police say

Mass shootings in the US grow: they go 109 in 2022 3:49

(CNN) — The suspect in a shooting in northwest Washington that left four people injured Friday afternoon has died, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee said.

“The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is deceased,” said Contee, who declined to name the suspect pending notification of relatives. “We believe the suspect took his own life when members of MPD entered or disrupted the apartment where the suspect was located.”

Police are not looking for another suspect, he said.

Earlier, Stuart Emerman, deputy chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, named 23-year-old Raymond Spencer as a person of interest. It was not known if Spencer is currently in the area.

Spencer is not a suspect, Emerman warned. Contee declined to say if Spencer was the dead suspect, but said “we are no longer looking for that person of interest.”

Police are aware of video posted on the 4chan Internet message board that appears to show the shooter opening fire at Edmund Burke School, a college preparatory school in northwest Washington. The video was uploaded by a person by the name of Raymond Spencer, and police wanted to speak with him to determine if he was involved in the shooting.

“Right now, based on things that we’ve seen on social media, based on information that we’re investigating, we’re looking for a person of interest that we’d like to speak with. That person’s name has come out on the internet. light like Raymond Spencer. He’s a 23-year-old man,” Emerman said at a news conference on Friday.

A man and a woman are in stable but critical condition, Emerman said, updating an earlier report from a law enforcement source that said two men had been shot. A girl is also being treated for a minor gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street Northwest, MPD said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said authorities were beginning to lift the lockdown on Edmund Burke and students were being reunited with their families.

Samuel Nicolido, a student who lives near where the shooting took place, told CNN that he heard about 20 shots.

“It was like five shots and then it stopped for a minute, and then four more, five more and then again,” Nicolido said. “I saw policemen with shields everywhere and then they were saying… they were telling us to stay home. Don’t go away. So yeah, it was scary.”

Police are also investigating whether the shooting at a deli about a mile down the street from the initial scene of the shooting is connected. CNN spoke with the owner of the deli, who said his window had been hit by a bullet at 3:24 pm ET. A car parked across the street from the deli was also hit by a bullet, according to the car’s owner who spoke with CNN.

There was also a bullet hole in an optometrist’s shop window several doors down from the deli.

A large police presence was on the scene, including the MPD, the city’s Fire and EMS Department, the U.S. Secret Service uniformed division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says ‘no impact’ to any protégés [persona bajo resguardo del Servicio Secreto].