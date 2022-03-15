Suspect of attacking homeless people arrested in New York and Washington

They ask for help to find a murderer of homeless people in New York 3:04

(CNN) — Washington police have arrested the wanted suspect in connection with at least five separate shootings of homeless men in New York City and Washington, they said Tuesday.

“Early this morning, police arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed in our Homicide Section. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thank you community for all your reporting,” Washington Police tweeted.

At least five homeless shootings have been reported in the past two weeks in New York and Washington.

The attacks took place between March 3 and 12 and left two men dead, the New York Police Department and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said in a joint statement.

Each shooting occurred during the overnight hours and targeted homeless men, authorities said.

Three of the shootings occurred earlier this month in Washington, followed by two more in New York on Saturday.

Authorities say the shots were fired by a single suspect.