suspected cancer risk, act quickly

A well-known and important hypertension drug has been withdrawn from the market.

It is a major withdrawal which involves all Italian pharmacies and the many patients who used this product. Let’s see what to do.

The withdrawal of a drug should not be underestimated so widespreadbecause such products not only maintain the right pressure in the blood but also prevent heart attack and stroke.

An important retreat

The manufacturing company moved with great care and speed in withdrawing the drug. This is the Pfizera well-known company that produces this drug and is also one of the manufacturers of vaccines against covid.

The company saw fit to withdraw the high blood pressure drug when it realized there were traces of nitrosamines in the product. Nitrosamines are quite a naturally occurring substance, but may be associated with an increased risk of gastric cancer. In short, no adverse event was found in the use of this drug but Pfizer for safety he decided to withdraw it from the market.

Which drug is it

The hugely popular drug in question is called Accuretic (R) and it is a very popular and used drug. But now the main question is what to do for everyone who hired him. First of all, if you still have doses of this drug at home, you must absolutely stop consuming it, but this suspension must be done under strict medical supervision. Let’s see why. Medicines against hypertension are very important and delicate and you cannot stop taking them extemporaneously and without valid alternative. In fact, there would be a risk of harmful imbalances due to pressure and heart. Therefore the cardiologist or general practitioner will have to begin the procedure for the replacement of the drug.

What to do now

It is true, there are many medications for hypertension, but not all of them work the same way and not all of them are useful for everyone. THEIn fact, to replace a drug like this one must resort to various tests. In fact, it is necessary to find the drug that has the same degree of effectiveness but without presenting particular side effects. But this is an operation that must be done case by case and therefore it is important to do all the necessary tests to find the active ingredient that reacts better overall to the organism. All this must be done under strict medical supervision to avoid any unnecessary and harmful decompensation for the body.