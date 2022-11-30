Suspected of killing two children found in suitcases in New Zealand extradited

The woman arrested in South Korea (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP)



A 42-year-old woman was extradited from Korea of South a New Zealandwhere he must appear on Wednesday before a court to face charges for the murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases sold at auction.

New Zealand police said Tuesday that “three police officers traveled to South Korea to transfer the woman,” who arrived at New Zealand airport. auckland in the afternoon and was taken to the police station in Manukau.

South Korea’s justice ministry said it had also provided New Zealand authorities with key evidence in the case.

“We hope that the truth in this case, that received worldwide attentionbe reviewed in a fair and strict judicial process in New Zealand,” the ministry added in a statement.

New Zealand Police investigators work the scene in Auckland on August 11, 2022, after bodies were discovered in suitcases. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)



The woman, a New Zealander of Korean originis due to appear in court on Wednesday, he told AFP a spokesman for the New Zealand police, who specified that he will have to answer for two counts of manslaughter.

South Korean police arrested the woman at the port of Ulsan in September, weeks after New Zealand authorities found the remains of two children believed to have been between the ages of five and 10 when they died.

Images from the local press then showed the woman, identified by the South Korean police by the last name readleaving the Ulsan police station accompanied by policemen who covered her head with a coat.

Images from the local press showed the woman, identified by the South Korean police by the surname Lee, leaving the Ulsan police station accompanied by policemen who covered her head with a coat. (Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP)

Asked by journalists if she would confess that she killed the children, the woman repeated “I did not do it”while being led to a police vehicle.

The bodies were found after a family bought a trailer full of objectsincluding suitcases, at an abandoned goods auction in New Zealand.

The Papatoetoe storage unit where suitcases were stored for years (DAVID ROWLAND / AFP)



New Zealand police have said the bodies may have passed years storedwhich complicates the investigation.

The authorities have insisted that the family that found the bodies was not linked to the homicides and who received support to deal with trauma.

After receiving a formal extradition request from New Zealand, the South Korean Ministry of Justice said it would do everything possible to transfer the woman “in accordance with the principles of the law.”

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

South Korean police detained a woman in the case of children found dead in suitcases in New Zealand