Suspected outbreak in hospital: virus positive after hospitalization. At the entrance it was bad

MASSA MARITTIMA – She had entered the hospital for a scheduled hospitalization and came out positive for coronavirus.

The odyssey of an 80-year-old patient at the Sant’Andrea hospital in Massa Marittima is reported by her son. But this testimony would not be an isolated case. In fact, it seems that other patients within the facility also became infected with the coronavirus during hospitalization.

«My mother, vaccinated with a double dose, was hospitalized on November 24 in the medical ward for a scheduled treatment – says the son -. Obviously she had entered with the negative result of the swab she had done the previous day. During her hospitalization she was always alone and received no visits from outsiders. After a week, Thursday 2 December, she had to be discharged, but on the night of 1 we were called from the hospital because my mother tested positive for Covid “.

The son explains that the same night, at 3 am, the mother was transported to her home in Follonica where she would have had to spend the period of home isolation. «He couldn’t stay in the ward – explains the son -, so they told us and decided to take my mother home. Unfortunately in the following days his condition worsened. A little for her pathology for which she had been hospitalized and a little for Covid. In any case, she could no longer stay home alone and the other day she was transferred to the intermediate care unit of the Castel del Piano hospital where she is now hospitalized ».

The son is naturally very worried, a feeling to which is added a little anger. “How is it possible that she got infected in the hospital?” – she would like to know”.