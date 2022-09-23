Suspected patient tested negative for monkeypox – Escambray

This is a German citizen who was in a hostel in Trinidad. Six contacts were also treated, but remained in good health

Given the presence of suspicious symptoms of monkeypox, on September 20, a German citizen who was in a hostel in Trinidad was admitted to the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital.

As confirmed to Escambray Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, provincial director of Health, the diagnostic tests carried out were negative for both monkeypox and chickenpox.

“The patient underwent cultures of the lesions and a PCR test, tests that were sent to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine and were negative, in addition to other studies that were done at the hospital itself,” Rivero Abella said.

At the same time, as part of the existing protocols in the province to deal with the disease, six contacts of the patient were treated, who, according to the aforementioned health authority, have remained asymptomatic and in good health.

The German citizen with her partner had arrived on September 18 at a hostel in Trinidad and before the appearance of symptoms she was treated at the International Clinic in that city and, later, transferred to the Provincial Hospital.

In the province, care protocols remain activated in the event of the possible presence of people infected with monkeypox, and all health personnel have been trained to provide medical assistance and treat patients who contract the disease.