Suspend search for two missing women in sinkhole and family asks for help

Byron Morataya, Director of Communications for the Municipality of Villa Nueva, indicated that the search efforts will temporarily cease, mainly due to a landslide that occurred on the right side of the sinkhole.

The municipal authorities of Villa Nueva reported this Monday, September 26, that it was decided to temporarily suspend the search for two women disappeared in the sinkhole that occurred on September 24, due to ground instability.

“We have been changing strategies due to various difficulties. We cannot put at risk the relief bodies that are in the place, “said Morataya.

When questioned about the actions of the authorities after the 72 hours established by the search protocols have expired, Morataya assured that, once the protocol time was over, Search and rescue actions for the two missing women will continue.

Morataya also pointed out that they enabled a hostel with capacity for 38 peoplewhich has been used by the relatives of the disappeared.

He also noted that some eight businesses and 50 homes were notified of the risks in the area.

He added that the relief corps have descended in groups of three or four elements. “We cannot overload the area as it would mean a risk for the authorities.”

Regarding the studies carried out by the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) and the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) on the ground, Morataya said that there was no stipulated time in which they would be delivered. these reports.

Even so, he clarified that the authorities they continue to search while the entities take care of the reports that would benefit the work.

The street in which the two women, aged 38 and 15, were traveling, it disintegrated last Saturday due to the rains and the vehicle in which they were transported fell into the abyss.

Minutes after the first car crashed on Saturday night, another vehicle also plunged into the gully.

The collapse, caused by heavy rains, took place on a street in Villa Nueva20 kilometers south of the capital.

“We just want them to be found”

The relatives of the two missing women, Olga Emilia Choz Ulin, 38, and Hellen Michelle Mejía Choz, 15, They have asked the authorities for more help, specifically President Alejandro Giammattei, so that they can have a solution to the problem, since they affirm, in their words, that “they feel tired and cannot bear the anguish any longer.”

“At this moment we demand that the president of the republic, please, provide us with more help. We don’t blame anyone from the authorities or rescuers who are here, because they are doing their job hard, but we can’t take it anymore, we are tired,” said Fredy Mejía, Olga’s cousin, who disappeared in the sinkhole.

Wesly Omar Mejía Choz, son of Olga Choz and brother of Hellen Michelle Mejía, said feeling “devastated” given the situation and that the only thing they ask is that they manage to find the bodies of their relatives.

“Every night I remember the moments I have lived with them. I can’t sleep, I’ve shed tears. We may not be able to see them again in life, but we want them to find their bodies and say goodbye to them,” said Omar.