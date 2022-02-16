Suspended due to fog at 51

🕝 After several attempts, the referee Pascarella has decided to permanently suspend due to fog. He will recover from the 51st minute with a score of 0-0: the date will be set in the next few days.

🕝 Everyone in the locker room again. It has also started to rain again with some insistence.

🕝 The athletes have decided to return to the pitch to train, but there is no restart.

🕝 After having talked with the two teams, the referee Pascarella has taken the path of the changing rooms again.

🕝 The two teams returned to the pitch after a 20-minute break to try to resume. Visibility has improved, but it is still not optimal. The referee talks to the players.

🕝 51 ‘The fog becomes thicker and thicker. Match temporarily suspended, the teams return to the locker room.

🟥🟦 46 ‘We leave again in the rain and fog.

➕ SECOND HALF ➕

🕝 45 ‘+ 3’ The first half ends stingy of emotions. The two teams paid more attention to containing than to attacking. Excellent dribble of Taranto, careful Vibonese tries to worry the Ionian rearguard on the counterattack.

🟥🟦 45 ‘+ 1’ Treacherous conclusion from the edge of Grillo, Chiorra blocks on the ground.

🕝 45 ‘2 minutes of injury time granted.

🔴🔵 45 ‘Yellow card 🟨 Manneh for foul play.

🟥🟦 43 ‘Yellow card 🟨 Suagher for incorrect play.

🕝 30 ‘Race that seems blocked. Taranto in control with a good dribble, Vibonese who especially takes care not to suffer relying on some sporadic restart.

🟥🟦 12 ‘ REPLACEMENT 🔄 Forced change at Vibonese: Volpe comes out, injured, Grillo enters.

🔴🔵 9 ‘Overwhelming action by Manneh in the right lane, enters the area and is countered at the moment of the shot, Santarpia throws himself on the ball who, slightly unbalanced, sends high from a good position,

🔴🔵 1 ‘Parties.

➕ FIRST HALF ➕

🟥🟦 VIBONESE-🔴🔵 TARANTO 0-0

🟥🟦 VIBONESE 352: Marson; Pollidori, Suagher, Risaliti; Corsi, Gelonese, Cattaneo, Basso, Blaze; La Ragione, Volpe (12 ‘Grillo). Park bench: Mengoni, Mahrous, Alvaro, Ngom, Zibert, Bellini, Panati, Carosso, Benkhalqui. Herds Orlandi

🔴🔵 TARANTO 433: Chiorra; Versienti, Riccardi, Benassai, De Maria; Marsili, Di Gennaro, Civilleri; Manneh, Saraniti, Santarpia. Park bench: Loliva, Antonino, Tomassini, Ferrara, Zullo, Barone, Pacilli, Turi, Guastamacchia, Labriola, Mastromonaco, Cannavaro. Herds Laterza.

🟡 REFEREE: Mattia Pascarella from Nocera Inferiore. Assistants: Emanuele Bocca of Caserta and Stefano Montagnini of Bolzano. IV: Domenico Castellone of Naples.

🟨 WARNINGS: Suagher (V); Manneh (T).

📌 NOTE: Recovery 3 ‘/. Corners 3-0