suspended flights and toxic gas nightmare in the air

La Palma covered with ash, suspended flights and 33 thousand people in isolation for toxic gases, potentially lethal even if the isolation was later lifted to improve air quality. Thus the Canarian paradise has changed its face after months of eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Thirty-three thousand people were initially placed in isolation on the island of La Palma – practically 38% of the total population of the island, according to data from the Spanish National Statistical Institute. The decision was made by the island’s government and concerns the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte. The authorities later withdrew the request after air quality improved, but the situation remains under close scrutiny. The inhabitants were asked to “close doors, windows and shutters to prevent air from entering”, also applying “adhesive tape to the joints of doors and windows.”

It was also asked to “turn off air conditioning and heating” because “the quality of the air is extremely unfavorable due to the presence of sulfur dioxide,” the regional government said in a statement. The emergency measure arrived while the children are at school to follow the lessons and for this reason they have been blocked in the institutions, with the parents who cannot go to pick them up because of the ban on travel. A team from the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) and the Guardia Civil also had to leave the volcano’s eruption area after the warning system revealed the presence of toxic and potentially lethal gases. Spot carcasses of dead animals, including birds of prey, as reported by El Paìs.

The presence of volcanic ash in La Palma (Canary Islands), where an eruption is underway, has led to the suspension of departing or arriving flights scheduled for the morning on the island. This is learned from the site of Aena, the company that manages Spanish airports. On its social networks, the airline Binter has announced that the flights it operates are suspended at least until 13.00 today. This type of problem for air transport to and from La Palma has been repeated several times since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on 19 September.