suspended lessons in two classes

The mayor Nicola Tripodi has issued 7 mandatory quarantine orders in the last hours and invites the population to get vaccinated

Covid, in Ricadi children positive for the antigen test: lessons suspended in two classes

Lessons suspended in two classes to the comprehensive school of Ricadi it’s at Holy Sunday, Besides seven quarantines mandatory issued by mayor Nicola Tripodi. The virus returns to scare in the tourist resort of the Vibonese. Some pupils attending the elementary school of Santa Domenica and the Ricadi plexus are in fact results positive in the antigen test. They will now have to undergo the test that will be carried out by the ASP of Vibo Valentia. Pending the official response, the lessons have been suspended. In addition to the children waiting for the swab, the mayor issued seven ordinances between yesterday and today after the communication of the ASP of Vibo Valentia. [Continua in basso]

“Get vaccinated without hesitation”

“Wishing them a speedy recovery – writes the mayor on the Facebook page of the Municipality – we invite everyone to pay the utmost attention and get vaccinated without hesitation. In this regard – we inform you that al Ricadi Sports Hall throughout the month of December those over 40 will be able to take the third dose. While for those over 12 who have not yet started or completed the ordinary vaccination cycle (first and / or second dose) they can carry out the vaccination in the following days and times: Tuesday from 15.00 to 19.00 – Wednesday from 9.00 to 18.00 – Friday from 15.00 to 19.00 The first citizen to limit the spread of the virus decided to limit access to municipal offices which will be accessible only by reservation.

