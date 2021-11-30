suspended the conductor who minimized

He will be accused of sexual assault. The police yesterday without too much difficulty identified the “fan” who, after the Empoli-Fiorentina match on November 27, harassed the journalist of a local private TV channel, Greta Beccaglia, on live TV. The man is a 45-year-old resident of Ancona. The Empoli police station crossed the images taken on television with other films and with the video surveillance of the sports facility. The reporter filed a lawsuit.

After the woman’s complaint, who received solidarity at 360 degrees, the man was tracked down by The mosquito on Radio 24, and he apologized: “I didn’t want to talk to anyone, just go to the car, I made a mistake and I apologize: I want to meet her, when it will be possible, when she wants”. Restaurateur, with a partner and a daughter, continued: “At home they said to me ‘How did you think of it ?, my partner said as well. They know me, they know that I am not a bad person, we are all going through the sorrows of the world “.

On the accusation of having spat on his hand before the harassment, the man specifies: “I was coughing, I didn’t spit. such a thing…”.

The host of the TV program was also temporarily suspended, since he had played down the incident. ToscanaTv has entrusted to a press release the news of the “pause” (read suspension, timed, probably only a few weeks) that Giorgio Micheletti will take from conducting the popular program “A Tutto Gol”: “We shared with the journalist Giorgio Micheletti of grant him the opportunity of a moment of reflection and professional break in conducting the ‘A Tutto Gol’ format, in order to clarify the unfolding of the facts reserving the right to evaluate any disciplinary measures. Our broadcaster confirms its support and solidarity with Greta Beccaglia – continues the note -. We await her in our studies as soon as possible in the wake of the positive collaboration carried out to date. What has happened is a harassment. An unacceptable thing. If Greta wishes, we will be at her side in the filing of the complaint and we hope that what has happened will help us, the world of information and in this case the world of spoken football, to build a more respectful public ‘speech’ “, concludes the network.

