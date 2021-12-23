suspended the Serie B championship

For the second Christmas in a row the world has to deal with the pandemic of Coronavirus. With the consequences of the case also on the sports front, which are also felt in Italy, despite the fact that the number of infections, albeit in a dizzying rise, is still overall under control.

Coronavirus, Serie B stops: two full days postponed

This is how the decision was made on Thursday morning Serie B League to postpone the two days scheduled for 26 and 29 December, respectively the last of the first round and the before returning, after a significant increase in positivity was recorded within different team groups.

Italian football therefore stops until January 6, when the Serie A championship will resume with the dispute of the first day of the second round, entirely scheduled for the day of the Epiphany.

As for Serie B, the League Council held on Thursday resolved to postpone any evaluation of the new calendar to the next few weeks.

The cadet tournament was supposed to resume the January 15, after the usual winter break following the now traditional tour of commitments during the holidays, but the situation that has arisen will determine a distortion of dates and days.

Serie B, Monza and Spal blocked by the ATS

In Serie B the most delicate situations concern Monza And Spal, who saw their activity blocked by their respective companies Local ATS due to the outbreaks that broke out within the team group, with respectively six and twenty players tested positive.

The Brianza, who had not already been able to play the match of 19 December in Benevento, could not even take the field against Perugia and Reggina, while as regards Spal it was the president Joe Tacopina himself who stopped the team by announcing that he would not the matches against Benevento and Pisa would be played, even before the communication of the ATS.

Contagions were also found in five other clubs, Ascoli, Pordenone, Lecce, Pisa, Como and Vicenza

Serie A, the threat of closed stadiums is back

This is certainly not a new sporting lockdown and the situation is not comparable to that of March 2020, when Italian and world sport stopped for three months after the outbreak of the first wave of Coronavirus, but the surge in infections and the holiday period suggested to the Italian football institutions to stop for a couple of weeks, in order to study the situation, trust in a drop in infections in the first days of 2022.

The goal is to avoid a longer stop, with the consequences of the case at the organizational level, and to avoid a possible new partial or total closure of the stadi, already “threatened” by the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa on Wednesday 22 December, if the behavior of the fans is not in line with what is imposed by the health emergency.

OMNISPORT