Suspense and action in the new programming of the Cinema Teatro Manzoni

Suspense, unpredictability, adventure and action. These are the main ingredients of the new programming of the Cinema Teatro Manzoni in Cassino. In fact, since yesterday, “Murder on the Nile”, a new cinematic version of the famous thriller by Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh has assembled a stellar cast that includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer and young “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey. world-famous Hercule Poirot finds himself having to investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Also, “Uncharted” will arrive on February 17th. The film directed by Ruben Fleischer, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. It is the film adaptation of the video game series of the same name, to which it serves as a prequel. The film introduces crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences on his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world. The two protagonists set out on a dangerous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-dead brother. Considering the numerous requests from Sunday 13 February, the presale for “Uncharted”. For info and tickets www.teatromanzonicassino.it – ​​Phone: 0776.864914. The ticket office of the Cinema Teatro Manzoni is open every day from 10:00 to 22:00.