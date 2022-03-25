Suspense and action to consummate a revenge

In general, action movies are considered second rate. It is classified in this way both for its violence and for its, at times, too schematic outline of characters.

For his 16th film, Unprotected (2021), the fickle Martin Campbell (director of both the notable 007: Casino Royale and the churro Green Lantern), seeks to keep the flame of the genre alive with a plot similar to that of the film El perfect assassin (1994, Luc Besson).

Anna (Maggie Q), saved as a child by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), must do everything in her power to avenge him.

Perhaps Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) is involved. This is important because Moody was a hitman and Anna was her colleague.

The script written by Richard Wenk (The vigilante, Jack Reacher: no return, The Expendables 2) initially proposes characters with a clear outline.

The approach is viable and is enjoyed; the action unravels at the pace required in this type of film. At least this one, is quickly armed thanks to the good hand of Campbell.

At the production level, Maggie Q (Mission Impossible 3) stands out, a talented actress who gives plausible life to an underworld character.

With enough skill and attitude—to be both attractive and dangerous—she conveys that disgust-fascination that comes from being a contract killer.

The story, intimate, family melodrama, and sinister, works with ups and downs.

The atmosphere is believable. Certain twists and the way the last act is resolved leave something to be desired.

The genre therefore carries the sanbenito of being superficial. Campbell impeccably made Casino Royale, but now he was carried away by inertia, despite having elements to conclude the film as his remarkable cast deserved.

If the rhythm and tension of theme and actions had improved, it would be among his best films. A shame.